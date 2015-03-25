Dylan Teuns Wins Arctic Race Of Norway

BMC Dylan Teuns has won the Arctic Race Of Norway.

The final stage of this race above the Arctic Circle and the most northernly in Europe, was a 160.5km stage to and from Tromso.

The King Of The Mountains leader Bernhard Eisel in the Salmon jersey got into a seven man break and was third as Hurrell took the first sprint.

The gap went out to five minutes but was down to 3.20 with 90kms left.

Bernhard Eisel took the three points on the climb with 65kms to go as the Dimension Data rider stayed out front with Cofidis’s Dimitri Claeys who took the sprint with a lead of thirty seconds over the chasing group with fifty kilometres remaining.

Onto the first of three 13.5km local laps around Tromso and Eisel took the three points on the first 7% climb with Claeys taking the sprint as the gap steadied at 2.05 to the peloton.

Eisel took the next climb and the three points but on the descent, Claeys attacked with Eisel knowing that he had wrapped up the Salmon Jersey and the five hundred kilos of tinned salmon prize.

Claeys pushed on but the lead had dropped and with two laps left, his lead down was to 45 seconds.

The Cofidis rider took some sprint points and points on the climb with 21.7kms left but the peloton had caught him.

Andrey Grivko, a possible threat to the race leader, got in to a group of seven riders on the front and took the bell lap, rung by the Norwegian Prime Minister and the three seconds but their lead was being cut by BMC working to give Dylan Teuns the race win.

Grivko and Bystrom attacked with Chetout and Grellier but Teuns, who had plenty of pressure on him and co were just behind them on a sunny evening.

Dylan Teuns went on the attack with three kilometres to go and went after Grivko’s group and passed them.

Teuns rode away and took a superb win in 3.47.03 to take the overall title as well by 29 seconds. "Attack is the best defence," said Teuns. "If I had the chance I had to take as I could not risk anyone getting bonus seconds.

"I saw them just infront of me and said the climb is almost over and I just had to go. On the descent I looked behind me and did not see anyone so I kept going full gas to keep the jersey safe."

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.