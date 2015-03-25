 

Dylan Teuns Wins Arctic Race Of Norway Opener

10 August 2017 05:01

BMC’s Dylan Teuns has won the opening stage of the Arctic Race Of Norway.

Stage One of this race above the Arctic Circle and the most northernly in Europe, was a 156.5km stage from Engenes (Andørja) to Narvik.

A good, strong field, although not including Mark Cavendish, started and it was Cavendish’s Dimension Data team mate and good friend Bernhard Eisel who was in the break along with Dani Diaz, Jon Breivold and Oivind Lukkedahl who got clear.

A lead of 1.54 saw Eisel take the five points on top of the first climb and after Breivoid dropped back towards the peloton, the break increased their lead.

It was up to 4.35kms with 78kms to go and 4.09 when Eisel took the points on the second climb and then the intermediate sprint before the break was caught.

Eduard Groso attacked and got 43 seconds clear before being pulled back.

Direct Energie’s Fabien Grellier went with six kilometres to go and his moved failed to stick and it came down to a sprint won by the in-form Dylan Teuns of BMC with August Jensen second, six seconds back.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.