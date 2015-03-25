Dylan Teuns Wins Arctic Race Of Norway Opener

BMC’s Dylan Teuns has won the opening stage of the Arctic Race Of Norway.

Stage One of this race above the Arctic Circle and the most northernly in Europe, was a 156.5km stage from Engenes (Andørja) to Narvik.

A good, strong field, although not including Mark Cavendish, started and it was Cavendish’s Dimension Data team mate and good friend Bernhard Eisel who was in the break along with Dani Diaz, Jon Breivold and Oivind Lukkedahl who got clear.

A lead of 1.54 saw Eisel take the five points on top of the first climb and after Breivoid dropped back towards the peloton, the break increased their lead.

It was up to 4.35kms with 78kms to go and 4.09 when Eisel took the points on the second climb and then the intermediate sprint before the break was caught.

Eduard Groso attacked and got 43 seconds clear before being pulled back.

Direct Energie’s Fabien Grellier went with six kilometres to go and his moved failed to stick and it came down to a sprint won by the in-form Dylan Teuns of BMC with August Jensen second, six seconds back.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.