Dusseldorf Ready For Tour De France Start





The German city has seen teams, officials, media, race staff and fans arriving since Wednesday and the City has certainly enjoyed the boost to its economy brings.





A four million euro lay out by the City of Dusseldorf looked to be a sound investment as we made our way towards the start house where Fortuneo Vital Concept's Elie Gesbert will go down the ramp first at 3.15pm local time.





There are some good crowds around the start at Messe Dusseldorf despite it pouring with rain, amid tight security and heavy policing.





The good news for the crowds is that the rain is forecast to be over by the time defending champion Chris Froome of Team Sky goes off on what should be a great day of cycling.





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Dusseldorf is ready for the start of the 2017 Tour De France.

