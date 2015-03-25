 

Dusseldorf Ready For Tour De France Start

01 July 2017 11:42
Dusseldorf is ready for the start of the 2017 Tour De France.

The German city has seen teams, officials, media, race staff and fans arriving since Wednesday and the City has certainly enjoyed the boost to its economy brings.

A four million euro lay out by the City of Dusseldorf looked to be a sound investment as we made our way towards the start house where Fortuneo Vital Concept's Elie Gesbert will go down the ramp first at 3.15pm local time.

There are some good crowds around the start at Messe Dusseldorf despite it pouring with rain, amid tight security and heavy policing.

The good news for the crowds is that the rain is forecast to be over by the time defending champion Chris Froome of Team Sky goes off on what should be a great day of cycling.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion

Feature 5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battle...

Saturday's second Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy Murray in 2017

Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy ...

Andy Murray's sore hip is the latest in a string of health and injury problems the Scot has faced since becoming world number one last November.