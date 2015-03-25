Dupont Wins GP Jef Scherens

Timothy Dupont of Verandas Willems-Crelan has won the GP Jef Scherens in Belgium.

The latest round of the Napoleon Games Cup in Belgium saw a race of thirteen laps around Leuven to make up 185.7kms.

Clausen, De Bondt, Hoog, Ruijgh, Stevens and Van Bakel formed the break and were soon two minutes clear.

That lead went out to 4.46 but it was not to last and the peloton got the sprint it was looking for with Tim Dupont on Verandas Willems-Crelan winning in 4.20.37 ahead of Kenny Dehaes and Justin Jules.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.