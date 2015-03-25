 

Duo Sacked By Bardiani

19 May 2017 11:13
Bardiani CSF have sacked Stefano Pirazzi and Nicola Ruffoni.

The riders have been sacked after B sample analysis showed that both had tested positive for GH-Releasing Peptides (GHRPs) in out-of-competition controls last month.

Both riders face a long ban and sanctions could be levied agaisnt their team who have released the following statement; "With reference to the official communication received from the UCI that confirms the positivity of the analysis of B samples belonging to Stefano Pirazzi and Nicola Ruffoni, Bardiani CSF Pro Cycling announces the start of the sacking process for both athletes, as established in team health rules and as part of the contract signed by all riders.

"Bardiani CSF reserves the right to proceed with legal action against Pirazzi and Ruffoni to protect the image of the team and its sponsor."

Bardiani CSF have been competing in the 100th Giro D'Italia which has just over a week to run and Giro d'Italia race director Mauro Vegni has said that any suspension for the team is a matter for the UCI who were not commenting on Friday. 



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

