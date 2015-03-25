 

Dunbar Signs For Aqua Blue Sports

01 August 2017 03:44
Aqua Blue Sport has added talented Irish rider Eddie Dunbar to its roster for 2018

        

Dunbar, 20, from Banteer, Co Cork, has set a blazing trail across the world with victories and stunning performances.


This year he has taken a first place in the Ronde van Vlaanderen Beloften, the under 23 version of the Tour of Flanders. His pedigree is clear with strong performances in the Irish National Championships and a stage win at the An Post Ras in recent years.

He joins Aqua Blue Sport after two years with renowned feeder team Axeon Hagens Berman.


Speaking after signing his new contract Eddie said:


“It is a dream come true to ride for an Irish professional team – it is great that I am going to have a chance to be part of this project. I have spent three years at Continental level and I now feel that the time is right to go up a level.


“The programme that Aqua Blue Sport offers, the big classics, stage races and the chance of a Grand Tour, all made my decision very easy. The team offers a dedicated performance staff and this makes for a great environment. I think, with this in mind, I can continue to make progress.”


Stephen Moore, General Manager of Aqua Blue Sport, said that he was delighted to sign Dunbar who will begin riding for the team on January 1.


“It is fantastic news to sign such an incredible talent like Eddie Dunbar. From the outset of this project our stated aim has always been to eventually bring the best of Irish talent to the pro ranks. It is great to add to our Irish rider line up of Matt Brammeier, Conor Dunne and Martyn Irvine – an opportunity to sign Eddie is a huge coup for us. We all can’t wait to see him in the blue and gold of Aqua Blue Sport.”






