 

Dumoulin Takes Giro Stage 14 Win

20 May 2017 04:06
Tom Dumoulin stamped his authority on the 100th Giro D’Italia with victory on stage 14.

Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin’s started the day in the maglia rosa and he led out the riders on a 131km stage from Castelliana to Orupa which was designated the ‘Montana Pantani'.

The Dutchman got up to Nairo Quintana late in the race and got away from the group of favourites to take the win and keep his overall lead in the race.

Source: DSG

