Dumoulin Out Of Tirreno Adriatico

Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin (NED) has abandoned Tirreno Adriatico on it's fourth stage due to injuries sustained from a crash on a descent. News of the Dutchman's abandon comes just one day after sickness caused Søren Kragh Andersen (DEN) to step off the bike, and a crash forced Simon Geschke (GER) out with a fractured left clavicle.



Team Sunweb doctor Chris Jansen (NED) explained: "Tom has sustained multiple bruises and abrasions to his chest, hand, arm and leg. With no fractures, hospital treatment is not needed but Tom will need to take a few days off the bike before he can resume training."



After the crash, Dumoulin said: "I'm really disappointed to be out of the race after the crash today. I need to accept it, at least there are no fractures. I hope after some days of rest to resume training again and shift my focus to my next goals."



Team Sunweb coach Marc Reef (NED) added: "It's a shame to see one of our team leaders out of the race, especially with Simon and Søren's abandon yesterday. Our focus will now fully shift to Wilco who's strong and currently sits 9th overall. With only three riders in support we will need to make a smart plan day by day."









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.