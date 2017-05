Dumoulin: I Did Not Think This Would Happen

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner and Maglia Rosa, Tom Dumoulin , said: “I knew Quintana would attack and I was dreaming of hitting back but I didn’t think this would happen. It was hard when Quintana rode away. I couldn’t follow him so I took my own pace. Then I came closer and closer. When Zakarin accelerated I only thought of gaining time on Nibali, Pinot and Mollema. I have a big advantage to take into the last week. We’ll see if it’s enough. This stage suited me but the last week will be different with a lot of climbing. We’re still far from Milan.”







FINAL RESULT

1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) - 131km in 3h02’34”, average speed 43.052km/h

2 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 3”

3 - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky) at 9”

4 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 14”

5 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 35” GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2’47”

3 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 3’25

4 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 3’40”

5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 4’24”





JERSEYS Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Tom Dumoulin said that he was not expecting to win as he got past Nairo Quintana to win stage 14 of the 100th Giro D'Italia.

