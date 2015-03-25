Dumoulin: Great To Win Binck Bank Tour

Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin (NED) successfully defended his overall lead with a strong third place on the final stage of the BinckBank Tour, together with strong support from his teammates throughout the race.



After moving into the overall race lead on the penultimate stage, Dumoulin and his Team Sunweb teammates still had a tough job ahead of them on the final stage with just four seconds separating him and second place. After a big effort from all the team to set Dumoulin up for the finale, he stepped up and showed the strength needed to make sure he was in control, racing to third on the tough finishing circuit in Geraardsbergen.



After the race Dumoulin said: "It's great to finally win here after a few years of being close. This was our goal and we all had to come together to make it happen, which we did. The team was super strong every day and today it was up to us but we had it all under control, and I had good legs today."



Team Sunweb coach Tom Veelers (NED) added: "We're really happy with this win for the team and the great job that the guys have done here. The stage started with a big fight for the break, and the nine man group that went was an ideal situation for us with the first rider at 15-minutes.



"We didn't have to work until the start of the local lap and there we saw a big fight on the climbs, but we stayed calm and could follow with Tom who was really strong once again today."













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

