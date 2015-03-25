 

Dumoulin Dutch National Time Trial Champion Again

21 June 2017 08:15
Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin has retained his national time trial title.

The Giro D'Italia winner clocked a time of 59.07 for the 50.6km course at Montferland in The Netherlands after being six seconds down at the first check point.

Stef Clement was second with a time of 59.31 with Robert Gesink third.

 

“I’m really happy to take the win once again,” said Dumoulin to the Team Sunweb press office.

“The parcours suited me well and although the heat made things quite challenging, I managed to cope with the conditions well. Dealing with the mental and physical aspects of the past few weeks have gone pretty well and have been much easier than I had anticipated. It’s great to be able to wear the jersey for another year.”

Annemiek van Vleuten is the Dutch Women's Time Trial Champion beating  Ellen van Dijk and Anna van der Breggen.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

