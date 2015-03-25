Dubai Tour Television Coverage

The fifth edition of the Dubai Tour will have a ground-breaking TV distribution, reaching a peak for this race with 192 countries covered all over the world, across all continents. Eleven TV networks will broadcast the race, nine of them live.



As every year, the host broadcaster Dubai Sports will produce the full coverage of each stage, integrating architectural and landscape insights into the overall storytelling of the racing action, enabling its audience in all the Middle East and North Africa region to enjoy every single moment of the race - from the riders’ alignment at the start village to the finish line - with both Arabic and English commentary. Special studio shows before and after each stage, with an international cycling expert, will enrich the domestic coverage.



For the International Feed, two hours live per stage will be produced, from 10:30 to 12:30 CET.



With 69 territories reached, a major contribution to the international TV coverage of the Dubai Tour comes from Eurosport platforms, that will broadcast Stages 1 and 2 live on Eurosport 2, before switching to Eurosport 1 for the delayed Stages 3 and 4 (18:00-20:00 CET) and returning to Eurosport 2 for the delayed Stage 5 (19:00-20:00 CET). On Eurosport Asia Pacific, all stages will be live.



Free to air coverage in Europe will be guaranteed by Rai Sport, that in Italy will broadcast Stages 1 to 4 live and Stage 5 delayed (from 22:30 CET) together with interviews on-site, and by La chaîne L'Équipe that will show all stages live in France.



North American cycling fans in the USA and Canada will be able to watch every stage of the Dubai Tour live on fuboTV from 4:30 EST, while in Mexico and Central America the official live footage from the race will be broadcast on TDN screens.

ESPN will distribute highlights of the race in 40 territories thanks to its channels in Brazil, South America and the Caribbeans, with commentary in Portuguese, Spanish and English respectively.



Live coverage will be available also in New Zealand thanks to Sky Sports NZ (every day from 22:30 NZST: Stages 1 and 2 on Sky Sport 2, and Stages 3 to 5 on Sky Sport 3), while in Japan every stage will be on air live from 18:30 JST on the streaming platform DAZN, enriched by detailed on-site reports.



Special insights direct from Dubai will also be part of the boosted coverage by Kwese Sports 1, live for every stage from 11:30 CAT in the whole Sub Saharan Africa, except for South Africa, where the race will be broadcast on SuperSport in the same time slots.



