Dubai Tour Stage Two Details







TOMORROW'S STAGE

Stage 2 – Ras Al Khaimah Stage (190km)

From Skydive Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah

Sign-on procedures: 09.10-10.25

Alignment: 10.30

Start - KM0: 10.45 (transfer 7,300m)

Finish: Approx. 15.05

Race Headquarters: Skydive Dubai, Al Seyahi Street, Dubai Marina, UAE Route

The second stage connects Dubai with the northernmost Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, running through the Emirates of Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. It leaves Dubai on fast, wide roads towards the desert, with a brief detour into the Dubai Design District. The route then runs along Sharjah and Ajman on long straights roads before crossing Umm Al Quwain, where the race goes through a long city section (series of roundabouts) before heading towards Ras Al Khaimah. The finish line is in the Emirate's capital.



Last kilometres

The last kilometres of the race are on wide roads with well-paved asphalt. The home stretch is 300m long and 7.5m wide.



POINTS OF INTEREST

190KM TO FINISH LINE - SKYDIVE DUBAI

Its Palm Dropzone, neighbouring the iconic Palm Jumeirah, is located on the coast in the Mina Seyahi area between Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR), and is the perfect place for tandem skydiving or for skydivers with advanced skills to fun jump. It has a drop zone of 260,000 square metres and a 42,000-square metre runway that extends into the Arabian Gulf, as well as a full gear store with everything skydivers need, whether catering to newbies or a seasoned pro.

In the immediate perimeter of the Palm dropzone, just steps away from the dropzone, is Zero Gravity, an unmatched beach, bar and restaurant which offers a unique and exclusive space to bliss out, gather and dine in outstanding surroundings, overlooking exceptional views. Also not to miss is the fully-equipped outdoor gym.



190KM TO FINISH LINE - THE BEACH

Set against the fresh blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, The Beach embodies urban living at its sunny best – the latest entertainment, delicious cuisine, water sports, a 600-metre running track, a fully-equipped outdoor gym that offers classes and some of the city’s best and most unique shops – you really can have it all.



190KM TO FINISH LINE - BLUEWATERS

With an exclusive selection of premium residences, retail, dining, and leisure and entertainment experiences, Bluewaters is a modern, family-oriented island destination with a pioneering spirit that blends waterfront living with the exhilaration of urban city life.

A purpose-built bridge also connects the island with Sheikh Zayed Road, while automated vehicles will transport passengers to Bluewaters from the Dubai Metro. A pedestrian bridge will also link Bluewaters to The Beach.



173KM TO FINISH LINE - DUBAI WATER CANAL

The Dubai Canal is beautiful – and smart – the five pedestrian bridges are fitted with electric elevators and escalators on both sides, (and one has a concrete bridge to serve cyclists) but also has smart electric poles controllable with a smart app too. The bridges’ concept and their design process was inspired by the current architectural and urban fabric of Dubai.



171KM TO FINISH LINE - DUBAI DESIGN DISTRICT

The Dubai Design District – also known as d3 – is a purpose-built community dedicated to promoting and nurturing emerging local talent and providing a creative home to established international design, luxury and fashion brands. d3’s facilities include residential, hospitality, retail and office space on a 1.8km long waterfront populated with food, beverage and retail outlets, hotels, and a multi-use outdoor space.



167KM TO FINISH LINE - RAS AL KHOR

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a combination of salt flats, intertidal mudflats, mangroves and lagoons. This natural reserve is among the few protected urban areas in the world and home to more than 500 species of flora and fauna where is possible to spot flamingos, grey herons, great egrets, reef herons, cormorants, black-winged stilts, sandpipers, ospreys.



130KM TO FINISH LINE - SHARJAH UNIVERSITY

The University of Sharjah (UOS) is a comprehensive academic institution with a distinctive learning style and a global vision. It is a pioneer in academia, scientific research and the arts in the UAE and the GCC region. It was established in 1997 by its founder, president and chairman, the ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi and It has 14 colleges and offers 94 programs at the bachelors, masters, doctoral and diplomas levels.



95KM TO FINISH LINE - AJMAN

Ajman is a small emirate overlooking the Arabian Gulf, with tourist attractions including the Ajman’s corniche, the Ajman National Museum situated at Ajman Fort and the Red Fort. The Al Manama museum, in the enclave of Manama, highlights the region’s heritage, traditional architecture and crafts.



66KM TO FINISH LINE - UMM AL QUWAIN

Umm al-Quwain – literally “Mother of Two Powers” – is the least populous of the seven sovereign emirates in the United Arab Emirates and was established as an independent sheikhdom in 1775 by Sheikh Majid Al Mualla. Its main attractions include the UAQ Museum, the water park Dreamland and the UAQ Islands.



25KM TO FINISH LINE - AL MARJAN ISLAND

Al Marjan Island is a group of four coral-shaped islands – Breeze Island, Treasure Island, Dream Island and View Island – forming a 2,700,000 square metre archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, in the Arabian Gulf. Extending 4.5 kilometres (2.8m) into the sea, Al Marjan Island boasts several hotels and resorts with pristine beaches and water sports. The island also hosts a number of events including the exciting music festival, Destination Dawn. This New Year’s eve, Al Marjan bagged the Guinness World Record for the largest aerial firework shell during a firework spectacle.



18KM TO FINISH LINE - AL HAMRA VILLAGE AND GOLF COURSE

Al Hamra Village and Golf Course a luxurious community with beaches, hotels, residences, lakes and an 18 hole championship golf course which is host to the prestigious European Challenge Tour.



FINISH LINE - RAS AL KHAIMAH

One of the world’s fastest growing tourism destinations, Ras Al Khaimah boasts a rich culture and long-standing history dating back 7,000 years. The UAE’s northernmost emirate boasts an array of archaeological sites and breathtaking natural vistas, from 64km of golden sand beaches, awe-inspiring terracotta dunes and a green belt of date palms to Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE where you can hike, zipline and cycle.



FINISH LINE - JEBEL JAIS HOME TO LONGEST ZIPLINE IN THE WORLD

In the eastern part of Ras Al Khaimah is a spectacular mountain range called Hajar Mountains – which were formed more than 70 million years ago – including Jebel Jais, at 1,934m, the highest peak in the entire UAE. A key feature of the mountains is the abundance of hiking and mountain bike trails. Recently here the longest zipline in the world has been inaugurated propelling Ras Al Khaimah into the major leagues of global adventure tourism and cement Jebel Jais as the region’s leading active adventure tourism destination.



TOMORROW'S STAGE TV COVERAGE Dubai Sports Channel 1 (Arabic) 10:30-15:15 GST (Live)

(Arabic) 10:30-15:15 GST (Live) Dubai Sports Channel 2 (English) 10:30-15:15 GST (Live)

(English) 10:30-15:15 GST (Live) Eurosport 2 10:30-12:30 CET (Live)

10:30-12:30 CET (Live) Eurosport Asia Pacific 10:30-12:30 CET (Live)

10:30-12:30 CET (Live) Rai Sport / Rai Sport +HD 10:30-12:30 CET (Live)

10:30-12:30 CET (Live) La chaîne L'Équipe 10:30-12:30 CET (Live)

10:30-12:30 CET (Live) Kwesé Sports 1 11:30-13:30 CAT (Live)

11:30-13:30 CAT (Live) fuboTV 04:30-06:30 EST (Live)

04:30-06:30 EST (Live) SuperSport SS6 11:30-13:30 SAST (Live)

11:30-13:30 SAST (Live) SKY Sport NZ 2 22:30-24:30 NZST (Live)

22:30-24:30 NZST (Live) DAZN 18:30-20:30 JST (Live) #DUBAITOUR

