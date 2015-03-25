Dubai Tour Stage Three Details







TOMORROW'S STAGE

Stage 3 – Dubai Silicon Oasis Stage (180km)

From Skydive Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah

Sign-on procedures: 09.30-10.45

Alignment: 10.50

Start - KM0: 11.05 (transfer 7,300m)

Finish: Approx. 15.05

Race Headquarters: Skydive Dubai, Al Seyahi Street, Dubai Marina, UAE Route

The stage connects Dubai Marina beaches on the Arabian Gulf with Fujairah on the Indian Ocean (Gulf of Oman). The route runs across the entire stretch of desert between Dubai and Fujairah, crossing the territory of four different Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah).

The race runs towards the desert, touching the Silicon Oasis area, with a sequence of roundabouts along the way (on a wide roadway) ahead of the first Intermediate Sprint. Long straights lead to the Hajar Mountains, cutting through the desert ahead of a sequence of short, minor hills. The course then arrives in Fujairah, where the race goes through the city before finishing on the Corniche.



Last kilometres

The last 5km are on wide and well paved asphalted roads. A series of roundabouts starts 3km before the finish line, until the last one which leads to the final 2,000m home straight, on an 8m wide asphalted roadway.



