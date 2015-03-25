Dubai TOur Stage FOur Details





TOMORROW'S STAGE

Stage 4 – Dubai Municipality Stage (172km)

From Skydive Dubai to Hatta Dam

Sign-on procedures: 09.30-10.40

Alignment: 10.45

Start - KM0: 11.00 (transfer 7,300m)

Finish: Approx. 15.05

Race Headquarters: Skydive Dubai, Al Seyahi Street, Dubai Marina, UAE Route

The Dubai Tour’s “Queen stage” of 172km follows the semi-classic course of the previous editions, with the final climb of Hatta Dam. The route, characterised by long stretches in the desert and by crossing the Hajar Mountains, also passes through the two neighbouring Emirates of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. Once it has left the last buildings in Dubai, the stage will pass Labab and cross Al Madam and Al Malahia on the road to Hatta where, before reaching the finale, riders will face two short climbs. The first is a soft climb with a gradient average of 3-4%, the second is about 1.5km long, with gradients averaging around 8% and peaking at 11% before a fast and challenging downhill.

The road has normal width and excellent paving surface. To be noted the presence of small water channels, between 20km and 5km to go, with rough concrete pavement. Between the metropolis of Dubai and the mountains the roads are wide with excellent surface – although there is the possibility of sand breaching the roadway.



Last kilometres

The final 3km of continuous ascent from the centre of Hatta to the finish line on the Hatta Dam include some sharp bends leading to the final climb towards the Dam: a short, sharp rise of about 200m, with gradients ranging from 12% to 17%. The home stretch is 150m long, on a 5m wide asphalted roadway.



POINTS OF INTEREST

172KM TO FINISH LINE - SKYDIVE DUBAI

Skydive Dubai is the world’s premier skydiving brand, known for its extraordinary and innovative pursuit of excellence in aerial sports and for two of the foremost skydiving locations worldwide.

Its Palm Dropzone, neighbouring the iconic Palm Jumeirah, is located on the coast in the Mina Seyahi area between Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR), and is the perfect place for tandem skydiving or for skydivers with advanced skills to fun jump. It has a drop zone of 260,000 square metres and a 42,000-square metre runway that extends into the Arabian Gulf, as well as a full gear store with everything skydivers need, whether catering to newbies or a seasoned pro.

In the immediate perimeter of the Palm dropzone, just steps away from the dropzone, is Zero Gravity, an unmatched beach, bar and restaurant which offers a unique and exclusive space to bliss out, gather and dine in outstanding surroundings, overlooking exceptional views. Also not to miss is the fully-equipped outdoor gym.



172KM TO FINISH LINE - THE BEACH

Set against the fresh blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, The Beach embodies urban living at its sunny best – the latest entertainment, delicious cuisine, water sports, a 600-metre running track, a fully-equipped outdoor gym that offers classes and some of the city’s best and most unique shops – you really can have it all.



172KM TO FINISH LINE - BLUEWATERS

With an exclusive selection of premium residences, retail, dining, and leisure and entertainment experiences, Bluewaters is a modern, family-oriented island destination with a pioneering spirit that blends waterfront living with the exhilaration of urban city life.

A purpose-built bridge also connects the island with Sheikh Zayed Road, while automated vehicles will transport passengers to Bluewaters from the Dubai Metro. A pedestrian bridge will also link Bluewaters to The Beach.



125KM TO FINISH LINE - DUBAI BIRDS & PETS MARKET

With 100 shops selling birds, pets, cages, ornamental fishes, animal foods and souvenirs, the Dubai Birds & Pets Market attracts a large number of tourists. It even has a pets’ hotel offering services for travelling animals, with 50 rooms for dogs, 30 rooms for cats, places for training pets, a permanent vetinary’s room and more!



120KM TO FINISH LINE - DUBAI SAFARI

Dubai Safari is one of Dubai’s premier eco-friendly projects, and houses more than 2,500 animals representing 250 species. Each village – Arabian Safari, Asian, Safari, African, and the Wadi area – has an architectural style, along with animals and plants that reflects its region.



12KM TO FINISH LINE - PALM OASIS PARK

The Park is designed in the form of a “Palm”, which symbolizes the local environment, and reflects the character of traditional desert in UAE, so the visitors will feel that they are in a beautiful oasis with various types of palm trees. The park, which stretches over an area of 7.5 hectares, contains more than 1,400 palm trees, (300 types of dates), and the palm waste has been used in local handicrafts which are related to the local heritage. In addition to this, the park contains the traditional irrigation system, Falaj, a lake, seating areas, children’s play areas and other services. It is classified as a specialized educational park that reflects the UAE’s heritage and is designed to host heritage, cultural and marketing activities, such as date festivals.





62KM TO FINISH LINE - HAJAR MOUNTAINS

The Hajar Mountains divide the low coastal plain of the UAE and Oman from the high desert plateau. Those mountains are an important eco region, being the only habitat above 2,000m elevation in the area. Unlike the rest of Arabia, they host plant life with a number of endemic species. Many fruit trees are grown in the cooler valleys, while numerous birds are found in the mountains along with some mammals such as the mountain gazelles.



4KM TO FINISH LINE - ‘AL SHERIAA’ HERITAGE AREA

The development of ‘Al Sheriaa’ heritage area includes constructing 30 environmentally-friendly public rest houses and building a series of pathways between farms across Hatta that pass through many major tourist attractions such as the Hatta Heritage Village, Hatta Kayak and Hatta Dam. ‘Al Sheriaa’ is a palm tree farm which is home to the Falaj, one of most famous of the underground irrigation systems created for local farms.



4KM TO FINISH LINE - WADI HATTA PARK

Wadi Hatta Park is ideal for mountain visitors in the city of Hatta and helps encourage the residents of the surrounding area to follow a healthy lifestyle.



4KM TO FINISH LINE - HATTA HILL PARK

Hatta Hill Park, located on a high hill in Hatta area, was created to serve the residents of the surrounding area. The mountainous natural green areas are popular for picnics and family gatherings, with facilities for barbecues, children’s play areas, walkways, shaded areas with wooden benches, workout devices and sports yards.



4KM TO FINISH LINE - HATTA MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAIL CENTRE

Hatta Mountain Bike Trail Centre has multiple cross country routes of various grades that cater to mountain bikers of all levels of ability from absolute beginners to experienced riders. The Hatta Trails are free to ride and self-guided with clear markers and are open all year round. Facilities include camping, picnic areas, Wadi pools, viewpoint, playground, bathrooms/showers, and parking.



FINISH LINE - HATTA DAM

Hatta Dam was built in the 1990s to supply the area with electricity and water. Hatta Kayak is a favourite spot for kayaking in UAE. Surrounded by mountains and filled with stunning turquoise water, the Hatta Dam is a calm respite from the busy and buzzing city of Dubai, and a stark contrast to the desert sands you’ll pass en route to Hatta.



TOMORROW'S STAGE TV COVERAGE Dubai Sports Channel 1 (Arabic) 10:45-15:15 GST (Live)

(Arabic) 10:45-15:15 GST (Live) Dubai Sports Channel 2 (English) 10:45-15:15 GST (Live)

(English) 10:45-15:15 GST (Live) Eurosport 1 18:00-20:00 CET (Delayed)

18:00-20:00 CET (Delayed) Eurosport Asia Pacific 10:30-12:30 CET (Live)

10:30-12:30 CET (Live) Rai Sport / Rai Sport +HD 10:30-12:30 CET (Live)

10:30-12:30 CET (Live) La chaîne L'Équipe 10:30-12:30 CET (Live)

10:30-12:30 CET (Live) Kwesé Sports 1 11:30-13:30 CAT (Live)

11:30-13:30 CAT (Live) fuboTV 04:30-06:30 EST (Live)

04:30-06:30 EST (Live) SuperSport SS6 11:30-13:30 SAST (Live)

11:30-13:30 SAST (Live) SKY Sport NZ 3 22:30-24:30 NZST (Live)

22:30-24:30 NZST (Live) DAZN 18:30-20:30 JST (Live) #DUBAITOUR

For further information:

www.dubaitour.com

Facebook page

Instagram account

Twitter page

YouTube Channel



