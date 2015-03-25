Dubai Tour Final Stage Details

TOMORROW'S STAGE

Stage 5 – Meraas Stage (132km)

From Skydive Dubai to City Walk

Sign-on procedures: 10.45-12.00

Alignment: 12.05

Start - KM0: 12.20 (transfer 7,300m)

Finish: Approx. 15.05

Race Headquarters: Skydive Dubai, Al Seyahi Street, Dubai Marina, UAE

Route

The final stage is a classic, weaving its way through the Old and New Towns. It starts in the direction of the great Meydan Racecourse before crossing Mushrif Park and then heading to the beaches of Al Mamzar. The stage then runs through Deira, Al Maktoum Bridge and the entire Old Town, crossing Port Rashid and from there enters Jumeirah Road past the large Union Flag. After the u-turn point in Burj Al Arab, the stage re-enters Jumeirah Road and runs until City Walk, the site of the finish line.



Last kilometres

After Jumeirah Road the race heads on wide roads towards the final bend, with just 500m to the finish, in City Walk. The finish line is set on an 8.5m wide interlocking slab pavement.



POINTS OF INTEREST

132KM TO FINISH LINE - SKYDIVE DUBAI

Skydive Dubai is the world’s premier skydiving brand, known for its extraordinary and innovative pursuit of excellence in aerial sports and for two of the foremost skydiving locations worldwide.

Its Palm Dropzone, neighbouring the iconic Palm Jumeirah, is located on the coast in the Mina Seyahi area between Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR), and is the perfect place for tandem skydiving or for skydivers with advanced skills to fun jump. It has a drop zone of 260,000 square metres and a 42,000-square metre runway that extends into the Arabian Gulf, as well as a full gear store with everything skydivers need, whether catering to newbies or a seasoned pro.

In the immediate perimeter of the Palm dropzone, just steps away from the dropzone, is Zero Gravity, an unmatched beach, bar and restaurant which offers a unique and exclusive space to bliss out, gather and dine in outstanding surroundings, overlooking exceptional views. Also not to miss is the fully-equipped outdoor gym.



132KM TO FINISH LINE - THE BEACH

Set against the fresh blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, The Beach embodies urban living at its sunny best – the latest entertainment, delicious cuisine, water sports, a 600-metre running track, a fully-equipped outdoor gym that offers classes and some of the city’s best and most unique shops – you really can have it all.



132KM TO FINISH LINE - BLUEWATERS

With an exclusive selection of premium residences, retail, dining, and leisure and entertainment experiences, Bluewaters is a modern, family-oriented island destination with a pioneering spirit that blends waterfront living with the exhilaration of urban city life.

A purpose-built bridge also connects the island with Sheikh Zayed Road, while automated vehicles will transport passengers to Bluewaters from the Dubai Metro. A pedestrian bridge will also link Bluewaters to The Beach.



115KM TO FINISH LINE - MEYDAN RACE COURSE

Previously known as Nad al Sheb, Meydan Racecourse is a horse racing facility accommodating over 60,000 spectators in a 1-mile long grandstand. Racing season starts in November and reaches its peak in March with the elite Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest horse race, with a dizzying US $10 million prize. The Meydan Group has a complete range of commercial developments, hospitality, sports, entertainment and amusement services, a series of state-of-the-art business parks, residential villa communities, schools, hospitals, business towers with luxury waterfront developments and shopping destinations.



90KM TO FINISH LINE - MUSHRIF PARK

Mushrif Park lies in a sheltered dip amongst rolling sand desert. It’s an artificial desert like a park of 5.25m2 (1,300 acres) with many family entertainment activities. The park’s facilities include swimming pools, fountains, lakes, and children’s play areas, as well as train, camel and pony rides. A special feature is the International Garden Area exhibiting miniature houses from different countries.



86KM TO FINISH LINE - DUBAI SAFARI

Dubai Safari is one of Dubai’s premier eco-friendly projects, and houses more than 2,500 animals representing 250 species. Each village – Arabian Safari, Asian, Safari, African, and the Wadi area – has an architectural style, along with animals and plants that reflects its region.



58KM TO FINISH LINE - AL MAMZAR BEACH

A recreational area in an exquisite park on the beach, where people can enjoy barbecue sites, chalets, swimming pools and playgrounds for children, set in a total area of 106 hectares



49KM TO FINISH LINE - DUBAI CREEK

Dubai Creek is a saltwater creek, winding its way from the trading port on the Gulf to the Ras al Khor bird sanctuary on the desert edge of Dubai. It’s a historic centre of the pearling industry, important to the city’s economy. Nowadays the eastern and western banks are connected by one tunnel and four bridges, while the ferry boats, the traditional form of transport on the creek, are still operating.



44KM TO FINISH LINE - DUBAI FRAME

With two towers 150m high connected by a 93m bridge at the top, this project will uniquely highlight Dubai’s landmarks.The space between the towers forms an amazing view of the city from a high altitude with the bridge serving as an observatory providing views of “Old Dubai” to the north, and “New Dubai” to the south.



43KM TO FINISH LINE - AL SEEF

Al Seef is a bustling destination, spread over 1.8km, that is rooted in Dubai’s culture and heritage, with a charming atmosphere that resonates throughout its distinct heritage and contemporary areas. Tucked away on the banks of Dubai’s much-loved creek, Al Seef has become a focal point for residents and visitors looking for a unique place to shop, dine and stay.



42KM TO FINISH LINE - DUBAI MUSEUM

The oldest existing building in Dubai, Al Fahidi Fort, which houses Dubai Museum was built around 1787, once guarded the landward approaches to the town and was built of coral rock. The Dubai Museum was opened in 1971 to preserve and exhibit the traditional way of life in Dubai. Galleries recreate scenes from the Creek, traditional Rab houses, mosques, Souks and date farms, along with the desert and marine life.



36KM TO FINISH LINE - PORT RASHID

Port Rashid, also known as Mina Rashid, is a manmade, commercial port which opened in 1972. It’s a multi-purpose port equipped to handle both cargo and passengers and is also the Dubai Cruise Terminal.



27KM TO FINISH LINE - ETIHAD MUSEUM

The Etihad Museum focuses on inspiring its visitors with the story of the founding of the UAE. Opened on 7 January 2017, the 25,000 square metre landmark is befittingly located at the very place where the UAE was founded in 1971. The various pavilions house experience-driven exhibitions, interactive programmes and education initiatives that explore the chronology of events that culminated in the unification of the Emirates, with emphasis on the period from 1968 to 1974. The programmes also aim to educate visitors about the nation’s constitution; in particular the rights, privileges and responsibilities that it bestows upon the people of the UAE.



27KM TO FINISH LINE - THE UNION HOUSE FLAG

As part of the museum initiative, the original Union House where leaders signed the treaty establishing the country was restored, and the famous flagpole at the end of 2nd of December Street was replaced with a slightly taller 123m pole. It stands tall as a powerful symbol of the UAE unity, an iconic attraction and a landmark in Modern Dubai.



27KM TO FINISH LINE - NIKKI BEACH

At Nikki Beach Dubai, on the Palm Jumeirah, guests can enjoy plush sunbeds, a unique menu, exceptional entertainment and panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and the cityscape, including the Burj Khalifa.



26KM TO FINISH LINE - LA MER

La Mer is a world-class beachfront by Meraas that comprises three areas – La Mer South, La Mer North and Laguna – with more than 120 shops, cafe´s and restaurants. La Mer also features 4.5 kilometres of pristine sandy beaches.



20KM TO FINISH LINE - DUBAI WATER CANAL

The Dubai Canal is beautiful – and smart – the five pedestrian bridges are fitted with electric elevators and escalators on both sides, (and one has a concrete bridge to serve cyclists) but also has smart electric poles controllable with a smart app too. The bridges’ concept and their design process was inspired by the current architectural and urban fabric of Dubai.



17KM TO FINISH LINE - KITE BEACH

Kite Beach is Dubai’s favourite community beach – a picture-postcard white sands destination, just 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai. There are water sports activities; beach racket sports, fitness and yoga classes, obstacle courses, trampolines, and over 30 fun and quirky cafes. Kite Beach is also a special place on New Year’s Eve, where revellers gather to watch the fireworks and celebrate beneath the stars.



13KM TO FINISH LINE - BURJ AL ARAB

Burj Al Arab, at 321m, is the fourth tallest hotel in the world and one of Dubai’s most famous landmarks. Opened in December 1999, the luxury hotel stands on an artificial island and its shape mimics the sail of a ship. To advertise the local Dubai Duty Free Men’s Open, the hotel used to convert its helipad into a green-roofed tennis court situated 211m high on a surface area of 415 square meters. The iconic first exhibition was a friendly match between Roger Federer and Andre Agassi in 2005.



4KM TO FINISH LINE - BOXPARK

Beneath Boxpark’s hip industrial exterior beats a heart of quiet urban cool, a platform of expression for the young – and young at heart. Standing long and proud on Al Wasl Road, if you’re looking for something cool and quirky to eat, a new outfit or product you won’t find anywhere else, try Boxpark.



FINISH LINE - BURJ KHALIFA

Burj Khalifa, by Emaar Properties, is the tallest skyscraper in the World, standing at 829.8m (2,722ft). Construction began in 2004 and this landmark was officially opened on the 4th of January 2010. The design of Burj Khalifa incorporates cultural and historical elements particular to the region such as the spiral minaret. Made of aluminum, stainless steel and more than 26,000 glass panels, part of a reflective glazing system designed to withstand Dubai’s extreme summer temperatures (the outside temperature at the top of the building is thought to be 6 °C/11 °F cooler than at its base). On the 124th floor terrace lies a touristic observation deck named “At the Top”; it is equipped by augmented reality telescopes which enable visitors to view the surrounding landscape.



FINISH LINE - CITY WALK

City Walk, the lifestyle destination by Meraas, is a popular family-friendly neighbourhood with a sophisticated ambiance and a unique mix of high-end retail, dining, entertainment, hospitality, grooming and wellness options. With over 300 retail and dining outlets, City Walk is home to some of the most exclusive international brands and culinary experiences in the world and budding local concepts.



TOMORROW'S STAGE TV COVERAGE

Dubai Sports Channel 1 (Arabic) 12:10-15:15 GST (Live)

(Arabic) 12:10-15:15 GST (Live) Dubai Sports Channel 2 (English) 12:10-15:15 GST (Live)

(English) 12:10-15:15 GST (Live) Eurosport 2 19:00-20:00 CET (Delayed)

19:00-20:00 CET (Delayed) Eurosport Asia Pacific 10:30-12:30 CET (Live)

10:30-12:30 CET (Live) Rai Sport / Rai Sport +HD 22:30-24:30 CET (Delayed)

22:30-24:30 CET (Delayed) La chaîne L'Équipe 10:30-12:30 CET (Live)

10:30-12:30 CET (Live) Kwesé Sports 1 11:30-13:30 CAT (Live)

11:30-13:30 CAT (Live) fuboTV 04:30-06:30 EST (Live)

04:30-06:30 EST (Live) SuperSport SS8 11:30-13:30 SAST (Live)

11:30-13:30 SAST (Live) SKY Sport NZ 3 22:30-24:30 NZST (Live)

22:30-24:30 NZST (Live) DAZN 18:30-20:30 JST (Live)

