Drucker Wins Tour De Wallonie Stage Four

Jempy Drucker of BMC has won the fourth stage of the 38 th Tour De Wallonie.

Dylan Teuns of BMC was again the race leader for this fourth 164km stage from Brussels to Profondeville.

Five riders in Siskevicius, Reinders, Deltombe, Van Melsen and Cleppe got away early and were soon in a 2.41 lead which stood at 5.23 after 43kms.

The gap went out to a maximum of 5.30 but was down to under five minutes with 94kms remaining.

With 54kms to go, the gap was down to 2.42 with Cleppe having dropped out of the break on a showery afternoon.

Heading towards Profondeville for the final thirty kilometre circuit and the gap was down to 1.30 for the break which had Cleppe back in it.

The peloton kept the pressure on and were able to close in on the break who were only 39 seconds away with twenty kilometres left.

Kevin Van Melsen of Wanty Group Gobert took the final climb and made a run for home with ten kilometres to go and a lead of ten seconds.

Van Melsen was caught and Lithgart and Ista took over on the front, joined by two more riders.

They were caught and the sprint was on with LottoNL-Jumbo and Lotto Soudal on the front but with a late run was Jempy Drucker of BMC who won in 3.43.26 with Adam Blythe of Aqua Blue Sport in second.

Dylan Teuns keeps his lead in the race.

"It was a bit strange as it was all flat," said Drucker. "Today, I was behind the right wheels. I could not tell if I had won on the line but I was told in my earpiece. "The priority for tomorrow is to keep the yellow jersey."











Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

