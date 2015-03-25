 

Drucker Wins Luxembourg Time Trial

21 June 2017 09:55
Jean Pierre Drucker is the new Luxembourg time trial champion.

The BMC rider completed the 187km course in Remerschen in a time of 20.53 to finish six seconds faster than reigning time trial champion Bob Jungels (Quickstep-Floors) and 20 seconds faster than Alex Kirsch (WB Veranclassic).

Drucker said to his team's press office: “It was a totally different course to last year. It was pan flat and it was almost 20km so it was at a really high speed. I felt pretty good. I came out of Route du Sud and I recovered pretty well. It’s also a surprise for me to beat Bob Jungels (Quickstep-Floors) because he’s a really good time trialist, he’s a specialist.”

“I was just focusing on my own performance. I didn’t wear a radio so I had no time splits. I focused on my effort and that worked pretty well. I tried to pace myself well. Also, with the heat it wasn’t so easy so I tried to keep a little bit left in the tank for the second lap because we had to do two laps.

“To wear the jersey for the next year will be really cool. I’m not sure where I will be able to wear it for the first time as my program hasn’t been decided but it will be really nice.”

Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski is the new Polish time trial champion.

Cannondale Drapac's Tom Skujins finished second in the Latvian national time trial championship.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than