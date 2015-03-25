Drucker Wins Luxembourg Time Trial

Jean Pierre Drucker is the new Luxembourg time trial champion.





The BMC rider completed the 187km course in Remerschen in a time of 20.53 to finish six seconds faster than reigning time trial champion Bob Jungels (Quickstep-Floors) and 20 seconds faster than Alex Kirsch (WB Veranclassic).





Drucker said to his team's press office: “It was a totally different course to last year. It was pan flat and it was almost 20km so it was at a really high speed. I felt pretty good. I came out of Route du Sud and I recovered pretty well. It’s also a surprise for me to beat Bob Jungels (Quickstep-Floors) because he’s a really good time trialist, he’s a specialist.”





“I was just focusing on my own performance. I didn’t wear a radio so I had no time splits. I focused on my effort and that worked pretty well. I tried to pace myself well. Also, with the heat it wasn’t so easy so I tried to keep a little bit left in the tank for the second lap because we had to do two laps.





“To wear the jersey for the next year will be really cool. I’m not sure where I will be able to wear it for the first time as my program hasn’t been decided but it will be really nice.”





Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski is the new Polish time trial champion.





Cannondale Drapac's Tom Skujins finished second in the Latvian national time trial championship.













