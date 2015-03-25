 

Drucker Takes Tour De Luxembourg Stage One Win

01 June 2017 04:19

Jean Pierre Drucker of BMC has won the Skoda Tour De Luxembourg Stage One Prologue.

Damien Gaudin of the French Army De Terre team was in the leader’s jersey after winning the prologue in Luxembourg City on the start of the 77th edition of this race yesterday.

Gaudin led out the riders on a stage which was 172kms long from Luxembourg City to Bascharage and was a stage which featured two mountain classifications (Canach km48 & Remerschen km68) and four sprint classifications.

Tom Wirtgen of Leopard, Fabien Doubey of Wanty Groupe Gobert and Raphael Freienstein of Lotto-Kern Haus were the first to get clear and were 4.33 ahead when Wirtgen took the three points on the climb at Canach.

The gap had gone out 5.39 but was at 5.08 when Wirtgen took another three points on the Remerschen climb.

Freienstein took the first sprint after 115kms and the second before Wirtgen, having secured the KOM jersey, dropped back toward the peloton.

Freienstein stayed away for the third sprint but with nine kilometres to go, the peloton had brought Freienstein and Doubey back into their clutches.

Riders tried to attack as the stage went into the final kilometre but the sprint was on and Jean Pierre Drucker of BMC took the win ahead of Timothy Dupont of Verandas Willems and Damien Gaudin.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

