Dowsett Looking Forward To Hammer Series

DAY 1: The Hammer Climb is a points race taking place over 11 laps of a 7km course containing two climbs. The start/finish is positioned just after the top of the second climb and points will be awarded to the first 10 teams to get a rider across the line at the end of each lap. Double points are available on laps three, seven and 11. The winners of the race will be the team with the most points, and the top 10 will all receive bonus seconds – descending from 15 seconds for first place to one second for 10th. These will contribute to each team’s starting position in the Hammer Chase on Day 3.

DAY 2:The Hammer Sprint is another points race, this time taking place over eight laps of a flat, 12.4km circuit. Once again, points will be awarded to the first 10 teams to get a rider over the line at the end of each lap, with double points on offer on laps two, five and eight. The race winners will be the team with the most points, and the top 10 will again receive descending bonus seconds that will contribute to their starting position in the Hammer Chase on Day 3.

DAY 3:After both point race Days comes the decider: the Hammer Chase, a 50km team time trial with a twist. Teams start in the same order as the leaderboard after the first two days of racing, with the leading team going off first. After a fixed time period, they’re then chased by the second placed team, who are in turn shortly pursued by the third placed team and so on to deliver a gripping chase to the line; the time gaps between teams are based on fixed time gaps per position and bonus time gained during Days 1 and the Hammer Chase, whichever team crosses the line first secures the Hammer Race victory, earning points towards the Hammer Series. The overall winner at the end of the Hammer Series earns the ultimate bragging rights as the best team in the world: Cycling’s Superteam. Proven.

Alex Dowsett, who is hoping to be in Movistar's team for the Tour De France said about the Hammer Series: it’s exciting to be going to a completely new race. I’ve done seven seasons as a pro now – so I normally go into a race knowing exactly what the deal is, what’s probably going to happen, and who might win. Of course there are still lots of surprises in cycling – but a lot of the time you know roughly what to expect.

This is different, and I’ve actually done a lot of thinking about Hammer Series – how we will race and how everyone else will race. There is such a heavy team aspect – when we ride as a team normally we are working for an individual but at Hammer there’s no individual angle at all. So that’s going to be a real challenge, working out how best to attack the different races.

We are probably going to make a lot of mistakes – I think every team will – but we’ll come away knowing what we could have done better and what we did right. I know it’s going to be exciting to race, and I hope it’s exciting for the fans to watch.

"I go into a mountain stage knowing categorically that I’m not going to win. When you work for your team-mate and come away with a team victory, it gives you something important, when otherwise you might just have ridden round.

And if you’re part of something massive then it’s very special. For instance I know that Tom Dumoulin’s Sunweb team will all be absolutely buzzing to be part of him winning the Giro D'Italia. It will be amazing for the Dutch fans to have Dumoulin riding at Hammer Series, it’s going to be massive.

"Hammer Series is the start of the second part of my season. I took a week off this month – it had been a fairly intense start to the season. Since then I’ve been training and I’ll be trying my best to make the Tour de France team. The Tour of Britain later in the summer is a big target as well.

The Hammer Series is a crucial part of the second part of my season. I’ve been putting out some really good numbers in training … if I was at the Giro I’d have been in the mix for a good result on that final time trial in Milan. And of course I’m trying to get into the 18:00s at the Maldon 10 [local time trial] – I’m coming painfully close every week!

"At stage races, the team prizes play second fiddle to the individual classifications, but it’s still important and there’s something pretty cool about going up there with your team-mates.

It will be completely different at Hammer Series and the team prize is what it's all about. I just hope you've got six or seven bottles of champagne ready instead of just the one."

























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



