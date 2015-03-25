Dowsett Left Out Of Movistar TDF Team





Movistar have left out the time trialer from Essex and have gone for the following team to support Nairo Quintana.





Alejandro Valverde, Spanish national road champion Jesús Herrada, Spanish time trial champion Jonathan Castroviejo, Colombian climber Carlos Betancur, and Andrey Amador will work for the Colombian along with Daniele Bennati, Jasha Sütterlin and Imanol Erviti in the race which starts on Saturday in the German city of Dusseldorf.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

British rider Alex Dowsett has been left out of the Movistar team for the Tour De France.

Source: DSG

