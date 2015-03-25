 

Dowsett Considering An Hour Record Attempt

11 December 2017 10:47
British Time Trial Champion Alex Dowsett is open to another attempt at the World Hour Record.

Dowsett held the record with a distance of 52.397 kilometres in May 2015 but later that year, lost it to Sir Bradley Wiggins who set the new record of  54.526 kilometres which is still unbeaten.

The Essex hailing rider who has left Movistar after five years to join Katusha-Alpecin, reckons he would only need three months notice and be able to combine it with helping Marcel Kittel win stages or races.

"We've not talked about it but I want to do the Hour again," Dowsett told Cyclingnews at Katusha's training camp in Mallorca, Spain.

"I know that there are designs for a new bike at Canyon but at first I need to get settled. In my mind, I just need three months' notice and then I'll happily do it at the drop of a hat.

"If we went again then I wouldn't need as much time as I did before. There are things that I'd do differently with less track and more road in terms of preparation but I definitely think that I can incorporate it into the road season," he said. 

"The question is altitude or sea level. It would be nice to beat Wiggins at sea level but at the end of the day, a world record is a world record. I could have ridden at 400 to 420 Watts, which would have put me at 55 kilometres. I had to ride a really controlled hour but from a personal view I want to know what I could do at 100 per cent."






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup