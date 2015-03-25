Dowsett Considering An Hour Record Attempt

British Time Trial Champion Alex Dowsett is open to another attempt at the World Hour Record.





Dowsett held the record with a distance of 52.397 kilometres in May 2015 but later that year, lost it to Sir Bradley Wiggins who set the new record of 54.526 kilometres which is still unbeaten.





The Essex hailing rider who has left Movistar after five years to join Katusha-Alpecin, reckons he would only need three months notice and be able to combine it with helping Marcel Kittel win stages or races.





"We've not talked about it but I want to do the Hour again," Dowsett told Cyclingnews at Katusha's training camp in Mallorca, Spain. "I know that there are designs for a new bike at Canyon but at first I need to get settled. In my mind, I just need three months' notice and then I'll happily do it at the drop of a hat. "If we went again then I wouldn't need as much time as I did before. There are things that I'd do differently with less track and more road in terms of preparation but I definitely think that I can incorporate it into the road season," he said. "The question is altitude or sea level. It would be nice to beat Wiggins at sea level but at the end of the day, a world record is a world record. I could have ridden at 400 to 420 Watts, which would have put me at 55 kilometres. I had to ride a really controlled hour but from a personal view I want to know what I could do at 100 per cent."









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

