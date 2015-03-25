Dowsett Considering An Hour Record Attempt

"We've not talked about it but I want to do the Hour again," Dowsett told Cyclingnews at Katusha's training camp in Mallorca, Spain.
"I know that there are designs for a new bike at Canyon but at first I need to get settled. In my mind, I just need three months' notice and then I'll happily do it at the drop of a hat.
"If we went again then I wouldn't need as much time as I did before. There are things that I'd do differently with less track and more road in terms of preparation but I definitely think that I can incorporate it into the road season," he said.
"The question is altitude or sea level. It would be nice to beat Wiggins at sea level but at the end of the day, a world record is a world record. I could have ridden at 400 to 420 Watts, which would have put me at 55 kilometres. I had to ride a really controlled hour but from a personal view I want to know what I could do at 100 per cent."
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG