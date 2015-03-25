Docker Joins Cannondale Drapac

Mitch Docker will join Slipstream Sports on a one-year contract in 2018. The Australian has spent the last seven years racing for the GreenEDGE outfit, currently called ORICA-SCOTT. Docker brings experience and expertise to the cobbled classics season and the closing kilometers of fast finishes.



“The spring is the heart of the season where I have the most focus each year,” said Docker. “Being able to ride with and support Sep Vanmarcke and Sebastian Langeveld next year is a real privilege. Sep is a rider I have admired over the last few years as he moved through the ranks and onto the podium. I believe I can be a great asset to him, but at the same time, I’m really excited to work with a rider like Logan Owen, who I can help guide through the cobweb of Belgium racing during his first WorldTour season.”



“With our expanded focus on sprinting and our continued commitment to the classics season, a sound head like Mitch’s made sense,” said Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters. “Plus, as an alumnus of the Drapac program, we know he’s good people.”



While Docker has only two professional victories to his name, he’s lent his legs to countless teammate’s victories. He calls the opening stage of the 2014 Giro d’Italia one of his most memorable professional moments.



“I’m most proud of being part of the team to win the 2014 team time trial at the Giro in Belfast,” said Docker. “We were just a group of mates trying to do our best, and we came off with the win. It was fantastic.”



The 31-year-old embraces the new challenges that come with change and transition as he moves from Australia’s first WorldTour set-up to an American-registered squad.



“As fantastic as an outfit as ORICA was and has become, I’m ready for something new,” said Docker. “I’m an experienced rider with a lot to offer, and I’m ready to pass on my experience to a new group. The opportunity Slipstream Sports presented seems perfect.



“As always, I’m very keen to have a big classics campaign with my new colleagues,” Docker added. “I’m also eager to find my feet in this new squad and let everyone at Slipstream Sports find out who I am and what I can do.”













