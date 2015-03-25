Dillier Wins Route Du Sud

Silvan Dillier of BMC has won the Route Du Sud race in France.

The final stage was a 155km stage from Gers-Saint Michel to Nogaro and had Silvan Dillier of BMC in the leader’s jersey.

Six riders got away and were 2.55 ahead with fifty kilometres left to race.

Onto the Circuit Automobile Paul d'Armagnac at Nogaro and Julien Antomarchi took the sprint points as nine riders had a lead of 39 seconds going into the final six kilometres.

Cannondale Drapac’s Tom Scully had sat on the back of this pack but up he came and took the win in a time of 3.27.03 ahead of Le Turnier and Mainard.

Dillier finished safely and he took the overall victory.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

