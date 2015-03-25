 

Dillier Wins Route Du Sud

18 June 2017 02:40

Silvan Dillier of BMC has won the Route Du Sud race in France.

The final stage was a 155km stage from Gers-Saint Michel to Nogaro and had Silvan Dillier of BMC in the leader’s jersey.

Six riders got away and were 2.55 ahead with fifty kilometres left to race.

Onto the Circuit Automobile Paul d'Armagnac at Nogaro and Julien Antomarchi took the sprint points as nine riders had a lead of 39 seconds going into the final six kilometres.

Cannondale Drapac’s Tom Scully had sat on the back of this pack but up he came and took the win in a time of 3.27.03 ahead of Le Turnier and Mainard.

Dillier finished safely and he took the overall victory.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.