Diego Ulissi Wins 53rd Tour Of Turkey

strong in will, / To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield," said Ulysses of himself, at least according to Tennyson. His namesake was no less resilient in I?stanbul today, where Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), that native not of Ithaca but of the great Mediterranean port of Livorno, won the 53Presidential Tour of Turkey. Second was Jesper Hansen (Astana Pro Team), and third, Fausto Masnada (Androni–Sidermec–Bottecchia).

Sam Bennett (BORA-Hansgrohe) deserves his own encomia for his relentless sprinting this week, but it was Edward Theuns (Trek Segafredo) who won the final stage, the Salcano I?stanbul-I?stanbul Stage (143.7 km), which crossed the Bosphorus from the Asian to the European landmass, before concluding in the remarkable square between the Hagi?a Sophia and the Sultan Ahmed or Blue Mosque.





All photography, credit brian Hodes / VeloImages

Second in the stage was Matteo Pelucchi (BORA Hansgrohe), and third Francesco Gavazzi (Androni–Sidermec–Bottechia).

Bennett crashed ton the final corner and finished only 54 th , conceding the final Salcano Green Jersey (points classification) to Theuns.

The Turkish Airlines Red Jersey for victory in the mountains classification was won by Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF), and the Vestel White Jersey for victory in the “Beauties of Turkey” sprints classification went to Onur Balkan (Turkish national team).

Summary Final Classification:

1. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) 26h 32m 13s

2. Jesper Hansen (Astana Pro Team) +12s

3. Fausto Masnada (Androni–Sidermec–Bottecchia) +24

Salcano I?stanbul-I?stanbul Stage (143.7 km) summary result:

1. Edward Theuns (Trek Segafredo) 3h 24m 32s

2. Matteo Pelucchi (BORA Hansgrohe) s.t.

3. Francesco Gavazzi (Androni–Sidermec–Bottechia) s.t.

Jerseys

Spor Toto Turquoise jersey (overall): Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)

Turkish Airlines Red Jersey (mountain classification): Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF)

Vestel White Jersey (Beauties of Turkey classification): Onur Balkan (Turkish national team)

Salcano Green Jersey (points classification): Edward Theuns (Trek Saegafredo)

Trophy

The 2017 Presidential Tour of Turkey trophy awarded to the GC winner, is inspired by the part of the human leg between the calf and the ankle. The trophy is adorned with an octagonal “Seljuk Star” formed by two squares, in turquoise. The Seljuk Star has a spiritual value representing justice and freedom. Each corner of the star stands for a different value: mercy, compassion, patience, integrity, confidence, loyalty, generosity, and gratitude to God.

In the science of numbers widely used in the Islamic world and in the ancient civilisations of the Middle East, 8 is a symbol representing heaven. With this sense, the octagonal star, which is a prominent figure in the art and the culture of the Seljuk Turks, symbolises the eight virtues of Islam, the eight gates of heaven which one reaches by possessing these eight virtues, and eight heavens.

The trophy, presented on the final day of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, which has been held for over half a century, represents individuals treating one another with respect and tolerance, and embracing people from all backgrounds regardless of their nationalities, beliefs and lifestyles.

Rider Quotes

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Spor Toto Turquoise jersey (overall)

Diego, you say you are tired. But are you happy?

Yes, very happy. We really wanted to bring this race home. With the team, and I take home a great win. Now the break begins.

How was your today in Istanbul?

The final was very nervous becauce we knew the final climb could create problems and open gaps which risk losing you seconds. The road was a bit slippery, but we worked very well as a team in the closing stages, and on the climb I took the initiative myslef. But we didn't want to force it.

In the end, the final climb could have suited to you. Did you try to win?

No, I rode conservatively, I didn't try to win the stage. I was only thinking of taking the GC home. I didn't want to take risks. I took a bit of wind, even if let's say the stage win was very difficult, because it was suited really powerful riders. I couldn't have beaten them.

It's your 4 th stage race win.

Really?

Yes, after Slovenia, Coppi & Bartali and the Czech Cycling Tour. Where does this stand in your achivements.

It's a very important win because it's WorldTour, a one week stage race, and I have demonstrated that physically I've matured a lot in these past years. I'm very happy with what I've done this year, with this race and the win in Montreal. Next year I'll try to build on this.





Edward Theuns (Trek Segafredo), Salcano I?stanbul-I?stanbul Stage 6 (143.7 km) and Salcano Green Jersey (points classification) winner

You have tried to win a stage since day 1 and you've had to wait for the end. How do you regard this win?

It's a relief because the team did a super job all week and, I mean, until yesterday I always got beaten on pure strength and speed by Bennett, I didn't do anything wrong. But yesterday we did a mistkae in the final 200m. I was almost sure I could win but we did a mistake that probably cost me the victory. I was angry and frustrated yesterday evening, and today I'm super happy I can take a win here. It's a reward for the team working super hard all week long. They had confidence in me which was important. We had the objective to win one stage here, and we did it. The green jersey is a bonus. I didn't count on it. Bennett won 4 stages so it's strange to take the green jersey on the last stage, but I'm happy to finish the season like this. I can have good rest and look forward to the next season.

What memory will you take form Turkey?

We had a lot of fun. It's a beautiful country, riding next to the sea was nice, the weather was nice, it's warmer than home which was really nice. After the short night between yesterday and today it was hard to get back on the bike this morning, but we enjoyed it here and I hope we can have a nice party in Istanbul.

Describe the final and what line you took to stay out of trouble.

First of all the team did a whole week a good job putting me in the front. We came here with some good lead-out guys in Coledan and Van Poppel. They are really good at it. We took the first corner, I was in the front 5, then the other guys hesitated and I went full from the bottom. We were on top of the climb, and we had a little gap. I was a bit surprised that Bennett took over. He went ahead of me on the last corner, but he crashed, and I could handle the bike and get around him. Pelucchi didn't have so much power left, so I took his slipstream and went past and looked back. I saw I had a slight gap, and I could enjoy the victory.

Is this race worthy of its WorldTour status?

It's a pity there are not so many WorldTour teams. The route was good, the roads too. There was not a lot of trouble: by comparison, in Belgium you have road furniture etc. The roads were good and wide, and I liked the route. Some say that maybe a race of 200km at the end of the season is a bit too long, but it depends on the race situation. On St 2 we rode really slow, so 200km is too long, but in the second one we were faster and 200km was OK. There were chance for the sprinters and for the climbers, so for me it was a nice race.

How frustrated were you before your win?

The first three stages I was frustrated but I knew Bennett was faster, I was doing everything I could, and made no mistakes and you can be less frustrated. But yesterday I was frustrated because I really felt I could get the win. That gave me the power to give it one more go. This morning I told the DSs I didn't really feel like it, but I know in the final I always get the adrenaline rush, the will to win the race. I had the confidence to go from the bottom of the climb. In the end Bennett was still there, but the problem solved itself. In my last race for Trek Segafredo it 's a nice gift to finish off. We had a nice 2 years, I'm grateful for the opportunity. They supported me after the crash last year and allowed me to step up to another level.

Second overall Jesper Hansen (Astana Pro Team): “Second of the Presidential Tour of Turkey is one of the best results in my career so far. It makes me very happy. It’s the maximum I could get because Diego Ulissi is an awesome rider. The short climb to finish stage 4 was perfect for him with the good sprint he’s got. I always like to finish a season on a good note. It gives me more motivation for training in the winter. I hope to keep improving my performances in one-week races and Grand Tours in the future.”

Third overall Fausto Masnada (Androni–Sidermec–Bottecchia): “This is my first podium in an important race. It makes me really happy. I must thank the team for that because they’ve helped me tremendously. I’ve been away from the races in the middle of the year for three months due to a broken scaphoid. I came back in September and after a month of racing, I feel great. This is my first pro season really, so this podium gives me confidence for improving more next year. I hope to make my dream of racing the Giro d’Italia a reality.”

Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF), Turkish Airlines Red Jersey (mountain classification): “At the beginning of the race, we tried to monitor the people who wanted to break away and we sent Paolo Simion up the road because he’s fast and it wasn’t a very demanding KOM so he was likely to sprint for it if needed. This move was likely subscribing insurance. It went well. There was no one dangerous at the front. I dedicate this red jersey to the team. It’s a big satisfaction to walk away from a great race like this one with a distinctive jersey.”

Onur Balkan (Turkish national team), Vestel White Jersey (Beauties of Turkey classification): “We’ve kept the white jersey and it makes us happy as a team. We’ve helped Ahmet today but we couldn’t put him in a good position in the finale. However, it’s been a positive TUR for us. We’re happy with our performances. It’s a big honor for me personally to wear a distinctive jersey in a WorldTour race and receiving it on stage at the very end. It’s a good step in my career. In the future, I expect to finish more often on the podium of stage races. Now in the WorldTour, the TUR is an important event but we want it to become as big as the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.”

Salcano I?stanbul-I?stanbul Stage 6 (143.7 km) report

Early in the stage, four riders established the breakaway of the day:

8 Muhammed Atalay (Turkish National Team)

104 Thomas Deruette (WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect)

68 Patryk Stosz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

115 Paolo Simion (Bardiani-CSF)

The composition of the breakaway effectively neutralised the mountain and Turkish Beauty sprint points on the stages, allowing Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) and Onur Balkan (Turkish national team) to celebrate more or less certain victory in each of those two categories.

Maestri's mountains win was confirmed when the last 2 points in that competition were awarded after 25.2 km of the stage:

km 25.2: Category 4 climb (Turkish Airlines Red Jersey competition)

1. (2 pts) 104 Thomas Deruette (WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect)

2. (1 pt) 115 Paolo Simion (Bardiani-CSF)

Onur Balkan Vestel White Jersey win was sealed at the “Beauties of Turkey” sprint after 54.6 km:

km 54.6: “Beauties of Turkey” (Vestel White Jersey competition)

1. (5 pts) 8 Muhammed ATALAY (Turkish national team)

2. (3 pts) 104 Thomas DERUETTE (WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect)

3. (1 pt) 68 Patryk STOSZ (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

At the sprint, the advantage of the 4 leaders was 1 minute 04 seconds. News came through that Michale Schwarzmann (BORA Hansgrohe) had abandoned the race. At km 61, the gap was 1 minute 23 seconds.

Km 129.7 (14 km to go): Intermediate sprint (Salcano Green Jersey competition)

1. (5 pts, 3 bonus secs) 115 Paolo Simion (Bardiani-CSF)

2. (3 pts, 2 bonus secs) 104 Thomas Deruette (WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect)

3. (1 pts, 1 bonus sec) 68 Patryk Stosz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)



On the final climb, Bennett led Theuns too hot into the final corner and crashed. The Belgian stayed upright and took the stage win he was working for all week.



km 143.7: stage finish (Salcano Green Jersey competition)

1. (15 pts, 10 bonus secs) Edward Theuns (Trek Segafredo) 3h 24m 32s

2. (14 pts, 6 bonus secs) Matteo Pelucchi (BORA Hansgrohe) s.t.

3. (13 pts, 4 bonus secs) Francesco Gavazzi (Androni–Sidermec–Bottechia) s.t.

And finally… Thank you for following the 53rd Presidential Tour of Turkey with us!

We look forward to welcoming you to the 54th edition, which will occupy the same calendar slot next year. Planning is already underway. Meanwhile, as night falls over I?stanbul, we can say, with Tennyson, thinking again of this year's illustrious winner:

“The lights begin to twinkle from the rocks:

The long day wanes: the slow moon climbs: the deep

Moans round with many voices. Come, my friends,

'T is not too late to seek a newer world.”













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

