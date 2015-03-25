Diego Rosa New Coppi e Bartali Leader

Diego Rosa of Team Sky is the new leader of the Coppi e Bartali race in Italy.





Stage Two was the mountains stage and LottoNL-Jumbo's Pascal Eenkhoorn was the race leader for a stage which saw a 130km stage from Riccione to Sogliano al Rubicone.





A main group had formed at the first crossing of the finsh line which did not include the race leader. It did included Lawson Craddock who was second on GC but he crashed allowing Bauke Mollema of Trek Segafredo to take the win in 3.36.23. two seconds ahead of Team Sky's Diego Rosa who takes over the lead of the race with a seven second lead over Mollema.





TeamSky.com: “It was really windy at the start and then a really hard circuit. All the team did a really good job because they tried to split it in the wind early on. Rosa told: “It was really windy at the start and then a really hard circuit. All the team did a really good job because they tried to split it in the wind early on. “With two laps to go in the downhill we had a group of 17 riders. Everyone did a really good job to set things up and then it was me and Pavel in the lead group. Then on the descent he crashed before the final climb. “With six or seven kilometres to go we had a group of seven riders. I was trying to control things a little bit as I knew I had the jersey at that point. With around 300 metres to go Mollema started his sprint but I couldn’t pass him. But we went more for the GC than the stage today and now we are the leader.”



KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.