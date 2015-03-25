Dibben Off First In Tour De Suisse Finale



The final stage is a 28.5km time trial in Schauffhausen and sees Dibben off first at 2.20pm local time.





Irishman Ryan Mullen of Cannondale Drapac is again expected to do well in a time trial which is now far more open following the withdrawal of Tom Dumoulin on stage six. Mullen sets off at 2.28pm and Rohan Dennis who won the opening time trial of this race starts at 3pm vlocal time.





A total of 133 riders will go down the ramp at one minute intervals before the final ten set off at two minute intervals.





Race leader Simon Spilack of Katusha Alpecin goes into the time trial with a 52 second lead over BMC's Damiano Caruso.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

British rider Jonathan Dibben of Team Sky is first down the ramp this afternoon on the final stage of the 81st Tour De Suisse.

Source: DSG

