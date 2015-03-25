D'Hoore Wins Madrid Challenge

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) won the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta for the second time on Sunday. The Belgian national champion dominated the bunch gallop in front of Plaza Cibeles ahead of Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Roxane Fournier (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) after an action-packed race in the streets of the Spanish capital for the last World Tour event of the season.

The third edition of the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta was ridden over 87km, with 15 laps on a 5.8km route around the iconic Plaza Cibeles. 100 riders from 18 international teams were up for the challenge, most of them looking for a sprint finish on a flat terrain. The battle was immediately raging, with many riders trying to get ahead of the bunch. Cylance tried to control the bunch while Chloe Hosking (Alé-Cipollini), one of the favourites, suffered a puncture in the fifth lap.

The main breakaway of the day was formed after 31km, with a group of 15 riders. Among them, big names such as Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Thalite de Jong (Lares-Waowdeals) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-High5) were too much of a threat of the bunch. They were reeled in with 48km to go. Attacks kept flying, with Giorgia Bronzini still among the most aggressive riders.

Irena Ossola (SAS-Macogep) managed to break away on her own 34km away from the finish but she was reeled in with 29km to go. The tight race situation saw Rachele Barbieri (Cylance) dominate the intermediate sprints. Her teammate Malgorzata Jasinska went for the last move of the day and enjoyed a 10” lead over the peloton with 10km to go. She was joined by three riders for the last lap but they were caught with 3km to go and Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) dominated the bunch gallop.

D'Hoore said: ''This victory means a lot to me. It's the last race of the year and it's World Tour. I won it last year and I wanted to repeat it. But it's never easy. I'm really happy to pull it off. The first half of the race I stayed with Julie Leth, she protected me. I could stay out of the wind and save a lot of energy. I received the help of my other teammates in the end and specially Emilia Fahlin, she stayed with me the whole last lap. She put me in a great position in the end.”





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group