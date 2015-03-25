 

Denifl Takes La Vuelta Stage Seventeen Win

06 September 2017 04:46

Aqua Blue’s Stefan Deifl took the win on stage seventeen in the 2017 Vuelta a España.  

Stage seventeen took the 168 riders on a 180.5kms stage from Villadiego to Los Machucos and had Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey.

Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Dani Moreno (Movistar), Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue) and Magnus Cort (Orica-Scott) formed a break which was allowed to get nine minutes clear.

The break got to 9.15 before Astana decided enough was enough and brought the gap down to 8.20 with 81kms of climbing left in the stage.

Villella took the points on the first climb of the day – the Portillo de Lunada and the break were still 1.39 chased by nine riders on the climb up to the top of the Puertos de Alisas in the rain.

With six kilometres to go, the break started on some super steep sections which had gradients of around 30%.

Contador put in an attack to try and catch Denifl who was leading as Chris Froome started to suffer.

Deifl led going under the flam rouge with a lead of 25 seconds to Contador and rode away to take the win in 4.48.50 with Contador coming home 28 seconds later.

Chris Froome came home a minute and 46 seconds down to stay in the lead of the race with a 1.16 lead over Nibali. 



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

