Denifl Still Leads Tour Of Austria

Stefan Denifl has retained the yellow jersey through the mountainous Queen stage of the Tour of Austria.





Denifl had to contend with the multiple ascents including the mighty Hochtor hors categorie ascent.





The day’s stage began in blistering sunshine in the town of Kitzbuhel and traveled across a mountainous course to Alpenbdorf.





From the very first pedal stroke it was clear that Denifl was in for a day of frantic defence of his jersey. A break went clear and Aqua Blue Sport took to the front to the defend with Matt Brammeier and Peter Koning taking up the chase. Climbs devastated the peloton but still the team continued to defend the yellow jersey.





On the steep slopes of Hochtor more concerted attacks took place. Third place man Colombian climber Angel Lopez of Astana was the big threat. He set off in a hope of over hauling his 56 second deficit to the Tyrol man. As the 18 kilometre climb took its toll Denifl was forced to defend alone. Other riders, with their sights on the podium, took on the chase as did Denifl. He repeatedly went to the front and upped the pace. Lopez made contact with the two riders in front and rode aggressively to the summit. His lead stretched to slightly more than one minute but did not succeed in dominating proceedings.

On the descent Denifl used his mountain biking skills to close the gap and in the valley below the group closed with Lopez. There were then multiple attempts by practically every member of the remaining front group. Denifl monitored each attack and countered the dangerous escapes – keeping a close watch on Lopez and Angel Madrazo of Delko Marseille Provence KTM. As he returned to the car for a bidon an attack went off the front. Dimension Data rider Ben O’Connor, a survivor of the earlier break, and Riccardo Zoidl of Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels went clear.





They rode into the finish with Denifl managing to finish the stage in a comfortable position.





He now has a 37 second lead over second place Delio Fernandez of Delko Marseille Provence KTM.





He will go into the last stage in the yellow jersey and also as the leader in the best Austrian prize.





He said: “It was a really hard day today. We knew from the start that everybody will try to get me out of the jersey some how. We also knew that it would be a lot of climbing and Mark was a bit sick and we lost him today.





“All my teammates Matt Brammeier, Peter Koning, Andy Fenn, Calvin Watson and Dan Pearson all did their best. We all tried and then on the big climb it was up to me to fight for it. I am just so happy that I am still in the yellow jersey at the end of this day.”





Two riders were forced to withdraw from the race - Matt Brammeier with a migraine and Mark Christian with a stomach complaint.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

