Denifl Into Tour Of Austria Yellow

Stefan Denifl is in to the yellow jersey after finishing second on the stunning Kitzbüheler Horn stage.

It was an incredibly fast 82 kilometre stage from Salzburg Amadeus Airport to the mammoth peak. 32 degrees Celcius temperatures and blazing sunshine made the day in the Tyrol region all the more difficult.





Aqua Blue Sport devised a plan to place Denifl in the best position at the base of the climb.





Immediately after the flag dropped an attack went clear but they were doomed from the outset as Astana controlled the pack. They brought the break back and then Denifl rushed forward as Astana hit the throttle on the early slopes. There were 12 riders soon in a selection. With five kilometres remaining Astana rider Miguel Angel Lopez found his teammates burned off. He went clear and Denifl hit the 19 per cent, sheer cliff side, gradient with gusto as he pursued. Riding with a tempo that was unchanged he tracked the Colombian up along the switch back turns.





As they burst out of the tree line and into the rarefied air near the summit – Lopez emerged first to cheers. But then Denifl broke through the trees and the mountainside erupted. Fans ran alongside him, shouting encouragement for the local rider.





All the way up the ascent Denifl’s father, Earnest, a former Olympic mountain biker, had stencilled his son’s name. Also Denifl’s family and many of his friends were on the mountainside. The biggest welcome was from the fans who cheered every pedal stroke for the Austrian.





He crossed the line just behind the Colombian climber – and is now in the yellow jersey – 41 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

At the finish he was swamped by fans and when he caught his breath he said: “It was a good day for us - for me and my teammates. We have worked so well, and so hard for the whole week. I am so happy for how the guys have helped me this week. This is one of my goals, the Tour of Austria. The climb today is close to my home place, the Kitzbüheler, it is a brutal climb. I paced myself pretty well and I was really close to the stage win. I want to say thanks so much to my DS Nicki Sørensen who helped who helped me keep everything under control. We do not have the stage win but we have the yellow jersey. I am pretty confident with my teammates for tomorrow.”

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.