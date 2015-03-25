Demare Takes Tour De France Stage Four Win

FDJ’s Arnaud Demare has won the fourth stage of the 104 th Tour De France.

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas was again in the lead with team mate Chris Froome second, for a 207.5km stage from Mondorf-Les-Bains, the home town of Andy and Franck Schleck which is in the Remich canton in Luxembourg to the spa town of Vittel which was hosting the race for the fourth time.

Straight away, Guillaume van Keirsbulck of Wanty Group Gobert got clear and was allowed to take a lead of 12.32 with 160kms to go.

The 26-year old Belgian kept pushing on down the D5 road on a warm day, knowing that he was now the virtual leader of the race with a lead that was now over thirteen minutes.

With Thomas De Gendt on the front of the peloton, the gap started to fall and had dropped to 11.04 with 135kms left and seven minutes with 112kms to go.

That gap was down to 2.20 as van Keirsbulck took the twenty sprint points at Goviller with Arnaud Demare beating Peter Sagan for the seventeen points.

Van Keirsbulck was first to the point on the col des Trois-Fontaines climb, meaning that Cannondale Drapac’s Nate Brown keeps his KOM jersey.

The gap was at 1.25 but with 16.7kmss left, the Belgian was reeled in by the peloton.

This was a fast, technical sprint and there was a crash with just over a kilometre later which held up the leader.

Lotto led but in the final sprint, Mark Cavendish went down in a touch of wheels, not helped by Peter Sagan, who was at the Dimension Data team bus apologising after the race, hit the fence and was ran over, which meant an initial suspected broken shoulder.

However, Arnaud Demare stayed strong and he took the win in 4.53.54 ahead of Sagan, Kristoff, Greipel and Nacer Bouhanni on his home roads. Geraint Thomas keeps his lead in the race.







Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.