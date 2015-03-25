Demare Take Criterium du Dauphine Stage Two Win

Arnaud Demare of FDJ took the win on the second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.

After Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal’s solo victory on stage one, stage two was a 171km stage from Saint Chamond to Arlanc and a day of four climbs but a finish for the sprinters.

174 riders minus Tosh Van der Sande who was ill, started the stage at 12.18 local time and as soon as the flag dropped, Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Drapac) and Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) were straight into a lead.

That lead was at 3.25 as Combaud took the two points on the côte de la Croix Blanche after four kilometres and Delarge dropped back to the peloton.

After fifty kilometres of the stage, the gap was still at 3.05 and they carried on with Bouwman taking the five points col de Verrières-en-Forez before the LottoNL-Jumbo rider went off the front on his own and took a 58 second lead after eighty-eight kilometres before Brown and Combaud joined him once more.

Alexey Lutsenko of Astana joined the break before Bouwman took the point on the category four col des Supeyres on a sunny afternoon.

The quartet went over the finish line in Arlanc with a lead of 47 seconds with 31.4kms to go. Lutsenko made his move and managed to get a minute clear.

That was down to twenty seconds with 12.4kms left and with three kilometres, the peloton looking for a sprint, brought Lutsenko back.

Lotto Soudal and Dimension Data were on the front. The sprinter got into place with Katusha and FDJ who set up Arnaud Demare for the win in 4.13.53 ahead of Alexander Kristoff and Nacer Bouhanni.

Lotto Soudal's Thomas De Gendt keeps his lead in the race.













Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group



























