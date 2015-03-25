Demare: An Enormous Win

FDJ's Arnaud Demare described his victory on stage four of the 104th Tour De France as an enormous one.

Demare told ASO:

"Everyone dreams to win a Tour de France stage. I rate it as high as winning Milan-Sanremo but for the general public who only knows the Tour de France, it's an enormous win I got today.

"Probably winning Milan-Sanremo after a difficult year in 2015 has helped me tremendously in terms of confidence and it also inclined the team to recruit great riders to lead me out in the sprints.

"I might have had to do my own sprint because Jacopo Guarnieri crashed with 600 metres to go but from 10 to 3km to go, I was escorted at perfection.

"I might have had to do my own sprint because Jacopo Guarnieri crashed with 600 metres to go but from 10 to 3km to go, I was escorted at perfection.

"I knew it would be a chaotic sprint today because everyone was fresh after riding so slow. I found my way at the end. I was faster than Kristoff and I didn't see anything of the last crash."





Race leader Geraint Thomas said: "I crashed but I'm OK. We tried to stay up the front at 3km to go. I was in about 20th position but when the crash happened in front of me, there was nowhere to go, so I hit the deck but with no damage.

"I don't think the roads are an issue. They're much better at the Tour de France than if we compare to other races we do like the Giro. These things happen in the sprints. Crashes happen just because of the guys ride. It means so much to win a Tour de France stage that some riders are prepared to take big risks.

"Tomorrow, it depends what the tactics are really. We'll try to not lose too much energy in chasing breakaways. Our main goal is to win the Tour with Chris Froome. If he takes the yellow jersey tomorrow, it's OK, if I keep it it's even better."





Wanty Group Grobert's Guillaume van Keirsbluck who was away on his own up front for most of the stage and the most combatitive rider of the day said: "It wasn't a boring day.

"When I jumped and I saw nobody came with me, I was skeptical but I really enjoyed. It's nice to be at the Tour de France. All the people along the road are enthusiastic, so it wasn't a boring day. I come from a cycling family. My grand-parents are here, I see them sometimes next to the road. My other grand-parents were probably watching TV. I was happy to make them happy."





King Of The Mountains Leader Nathan Brown of Cannondale Drapac said:

"It was amazing to have the polka dot jersey on the Independence day. Every time I saw an American flag out there, I felt proud. It's a big honor for us. To have a distinctive jersey on the fourth of July makes it more special.

"I definitely felt some pain today from yesterday's efforts. Tomorrow it's a big mountain day. Whoever wins the stage will almost go and take the KOM jersey. It'll mostly be the GC riders but you never know. You can be lucky in a breakaway and take the stage. We'll see what the options are."




