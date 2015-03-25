Deignan The British National Women's Champion

Lizzie Deignan took her fourth title with a late attack at the HSBC UK | National Road Championships on the Isle of Man on Sunday.

The former world champion and Olympic silver medallist, riding for Boels Dolmans, caught long-time leader Elinor Barker (Matrix Pro Cycling) with less than two kilometres of the 103km race remaining to top the podium ahead of Team WNT’s Katie Archibald and the defending champion, Hannah Barnes of Canyon-SRAM.

After breaking clear alongside Anna Christian (Drops) and Manon Lloyd (Team Breeze), Barker launched a solo attack during the second of the six laps of the 7.2km finishing circuit.

Despite being out on her own, she extended her lead to over a minute at one stage, before being gradually reeled in by the chasing pack.

The Welsh Olympic track champion, whose time trial hopes were dashed by a puncture on Thursday, fought hard to keep the chasing group at bay, but was eventually caught on the final lap, with Deignan crossing the line in first position to clinch her second title in three years.

One of the hardest nationals

After the race, Deignan said: “It’s great to be in the (national champion’s) jersey again. It’s always such a difficult race to win – you don’t just need good legs, you need a bit of luck too.

"It’s one of the hardest national championships I’ve ever won – it wasn’t a case of going in to the race with five rivals, it was more likely 20, and I’m very proud of the fact that we have so many women now who are capable of competing internationally as well as domestically.

“I know that Elinor will be so disappointed but she shouldn’t be; it was an incredible performance. It’ll stand her in good stead in the future.”

Finishing 14 seconds behind Deignan, Archibald followed up her bronze medal in the time trial by claiming silver, while Barnes completed the podium.

Under-23 champion

Team Breeze’s Mel Lowther won the under-23 title, with teammate Manon Lloyd in second and Manx rider Anna Christian, of Drops, in third.

Lowther said: “I’m really happy. Coming into the race I knew I had good form, and I was a bit disappointed with how the time trial went when I had a mechanical, so I really wanted to get the win.

“We all knew that the race was going to split on the mountain, so it was just about suffering through that really. I was really struggling but I just kept telling myself to hold on for another minute, and once I got through that I knew I’d be ok.”

