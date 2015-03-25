 

Deignan The British National Women's Champion

26 June 2017 10:31

Lizzie Deignan took her fourth title with a late attack at the HSBC UK | National Road Championships on the Isle of Man on Sunday.

The former world champion and Olympic silver medallist, riding for Boels Dolmans, caught long-time leader Elinor Barker (Matrix Pro Cycling) with less than two kilometres of the 103km race remaining to top the podium ahead of Team WNT’s Katie Archibald and the defending champion, Hannah Barnes of Canyon-SRAM.

After breaking clear alongside Anna Christian (Drops) and Manon Lloyd (Team Breeze), Barker launched a solo attack during the second of the six laps of the 7.2km finishing circuit.

Despite being out on her own, she extended her lead to over a minute at one stage, before being gradually reeled in by the chasing pack.

The Welsh Olympic track champion, whose time trial hopes were dashed by a puncture on Thursday, fought hard to keep the chasing group at bay, but was eventually caught on the final lap, with Deignan crossing the line in first position to clinch her second title in three years.

One of the hardest nationals

After the race, Deignan said: “It’s great to be in the (national champion’s) jersey again. It’s always such a difficult race to win – you don’t just need good legs, you need a bit of luck too.

"It’s one of the hardest national championships I’ve ever won – it wasn’t a case of going in to the race with five rivals, it was more likely 20, and I’m very proud of the fact that we have so many women now who are capable of competing internationally as well as domestically.

“I know that Elinor will be so disappointed but she shouldn’t be; it was an incredible performance. It’ll stand her in good stead in the future.”

Finishing 14 seconds behind Deignan, Archibald followed up her bronze medal in the time trial by claiming silver, while Barnes completed the podium.

Under-23 champion

Team Breeze’s Mel Lowther won the under-23 title, with teammate Manon Lloyd in second and Manx rider Anna Christian, of Drops, in third.

Lowther said: “I’m really happy. Coming into the race I knew I had good form, and I was a bit disappointed with how the time trial went when I had a mechanical, so I really wanted to get the win.

“We all knew that the race was going to split on the mountain, so it was just about suffering through that really. I was really struggling but I just kept telling myself to hold on for another minute, and once I got through that I knew I’d be ok.”

Highlights will be shown on ITV4 on Monday 26 June at 6pm and on British Eurosport 1 at 10pm





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix...

The Formula One season came alive in Azerbaijan on Sunday following a frenetic race which saw four safety cars, one

Feature United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap deal with Arsenal - Transfer News

United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap...

Tottenham have laughed off speculation linking Manchester United with a summer bid for HARRY KANE, with the Independent claiming Spurs

Feature 8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v Tyson II

8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v T...

June 28 represents the 20th anniversary of the evening Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ears during their world heavyweight title

Feature 5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan

5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan...

Dawid Malan became the first player to hit a half-century on his England Twenty20 debut during Sunday's victory against South Africa.

Feature Formula One controversies

Formula One controversies...

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were involved in an astonishing row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points from the first Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points from the first Lions Test in New ...

The British and Irish Lions' quest for a first Test series triumph against New Zealand since 1971 began in losing fashion at Eden Park.