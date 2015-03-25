Degenkolb Wins Mallorca Opener

John Degenkolb of Trek Segafredo has won the opening race in the XXVII Playa de Palma Challenge Ciclista Mallorca trophy.





The four individual day races started with the 170km Campos - Porreres - Felanitx - Ses Salines trophy and saw plenty of World Tour teams taking part including Team Sky.





A race of four mountain climbs saw Preben Van Hecke of Sport Vlaanderen Baloise first over the first category four climb ahead of Guy Niv.





Van Hecke then formed a break with Eloy Teruel, Gonzal Serrano, Álvaro Robredo, Aitor González, Alberto Amici, Jon Ander Insausti and Botond Hollo and they had a lead of 1.51 after 65kms on a sunny day on the Spanish island.





Through Sa Ràpita with a lead of 2.24 as Serrano took the second climb and the gap started to decrease to 1.46.





Serrano took the next climb as well ahead of Van Hecke as the break dropped to five with Álvaro Robredo, Botond Hollo and Eloy Teruel falling back to the pelotón which was still 1.32 down after 129kms of racing.





The gap dropped to below a minute and to forty-six seconds with thirty kilometres left.





The gap contnued to fall and with less than fifteen kilometres to go, it was all over.





It came down to a sprint and John Degenkolb took the victory in a bunch sprint ahead of Sonder Enger and Jasper De Buys.