Degenkolb Wins Final Mallorca Challenge Race

Trek Segefredo’s John Degenkolb has won the final race in the XXVII Playa de Palma Challenge Ciclista Mallorca trophy.

The fourth race was the Playa de Palma - Palma trophy and saw Fabricio Ferrari of Caja Rural, Ibai Salas and Txomin Juaristi away after three kilometres.

Logica, Fuiltas and Amores, joined the break which was 4.10 ahead after twelve kilometres.

Another twelve kilometres later and the gap was out to five minutes before Ferrari took the first sprint.

The peloton started to pull them back and was within 38 seconds with 61kms race. However, the break started to work together and their lead went back out to 2.34.

Ferrari took the next sprint at Santa Maria but the break was not to stay away and they were caught after 125kms.

Juaristi was first over the next climb but onto the last lap and everyone was together.

That meant a bunch sprint which was won by John Degenkolb of Trek Segafredo ahead of Erik Baska and Coen Velmeltfoort.

Degenkolb tweeted about his victory: “Second race, second win - that’s a really perfect start into 2018. Again a extraordinary teamwork and I‘m happy that I could finalise the hard work done from the whole @TrekSegafredo team. Looking forward to the next tasks but first of all: one week at home.”









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

