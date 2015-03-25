De Gendt Unhappy After Barguil Gets Super Combativity Prize

Whilst not many could complain about the jersey winners of the 104th Tour De France, Thomas De Gendt was aggrieved that he did not win the super combativity prize.





The Belgian was in the break for over a thousand kilometres but the jury which included five Frenchman opted for Team Sunweb's Warren Barguil.





De Gendt told the Lotto Soudal website; “I came to the Tour after a period where I couldn’t follow the training programme I had, due to my wrist injury. Because of this, I wasn’t in the best shape during the first part of the Tour, but I improved in the course of the three weeks. In the flat stages, I have tried to do my job for the team and for André as good as possible, as I knew that there would be chances later on.





“Maybe it would have been better that I didn’t go into the breakaway on three or four occasions, but sometimes I ended up in the front effortlessly. If there is a breakaway of ten or more riders, than I’m convinced that I should be one of them. Contrary to last year, Team Sky did take control rigorously. This made that a few chances that I hoped to get were thwarted. In my opinion, they put unnecessary efforts in controlling the peloton, but they have every right to do so.





“Let me be clear: Warren Barguil has ridden a fantastic Tour and I don’t feel any grudge towards him. But the mountains jersey is for the best climber, a stage win is for the rider who was the strongest that day and the green jersey is for the rider who was regularly the fastest. I my opinion, the prize for the super-combativity should go to someone who showed throughout the Tour that he was there to animate the race and to go in the attack. That did not result in the desired result – a stage victory – but that should not be necessary to win the Super-combativity award.





“The fact that there are five Frenchmen in the jury did play its part. If there were five Belgians in the jury, the outcome would have been different; which is evidence that the composition is not right. It should at least be an international jury that decides on this. I am very disappointed. I am too disappointed to go any deeper into this. I would rather go straight home, but I will do my utmost today to let the stage end in a sprint finish on the Champs Elysées.”













