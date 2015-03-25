De Gendt Takes La Vuelta Stage 19 Win

Lotto Soudal’s Thomas De Gendt t ook the win on stage nineteen in the 2017 Vuelta a España.

Stage nineteen took the riders on a 149.7km stage from Caso to Gijon and had Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey.

Another day in the mountains saw a break of twenty riders go clear before the peloton pulled them back and a group of nineteen riders in Bob Jungels, Matteo Trentin (Quick Step), Nicolas Roche (BMC), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Floris De Tier, Juanjo Lobato (LottoNL-Jumbo), Rui Costa, Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Laurens De Vreese (Astana), Edward Theuns, Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida), Dani Navarro, Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis), David Arroyo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Juan Felipe Osorio (Manzana-Postobon) took over.

They were chased by Romain Bardet, Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), Koen, Bouwman, Antwan Toelhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott), Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) who were forty seconds behind with the peloton at 14.15 back down the road.

With 88kms to go, the chasers joined the break and Davide Villella led over the Alto de Sto. Emiliano with a lead of 1:05 on the 26 chasers and 15:30 over the peloton.

Villella dropped back to the group and the 27 out front started on the Alto de la Falla de Los Lobos climb which was first scaled by Thomas De Gendt who was now in the lead with Nicolas Roche (BMC), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Floris De Tier, Antwan Toelhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), Bob Jungels (Quick-Step), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Jose Joaquin Rojas, Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), David Arroyo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors), Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Rui Costa, Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida), Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

There was 33kms to go when Ivan Garcia got thirty seconds clear of the break and it was a minute as he took on the final climb of the day – the Alto de San Martín de Huerces, a climb he knows as he hails from Gijon.

There was a crash in the peloton with Katusha’s Mamykin looking in a bad way with his hip as Bardet and Roche went after Garcia.

Garcia took on some refreshment but Bardet was only six seconds behind Garcia who was first over the climb with 14.8kms to go.

Bardet caught up to Garcia as did Roche and Rui Costa whilst Alberto Contador attacked out of the peloton which was now 13.07 down.

With seven kilometres to go, Nicholas Roche attacked in a bid to move up from 17 th on GC to try and get in the top ten.

Jungels brought the chasing group up to Roche and co and it was Roche who led under the flam rouge.

However, this was now down to a sprint and Thomas De Gendt took the win in 3.45.46 ahead of Pantino and Garica with Roche eighth.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.