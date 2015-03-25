De Gendt Takes Criterium Du Dauphine Opening Stage

Lotto Soudal's Thomas De Gendt won the opening stage of the Criterium Du Dauphine.

This traditional warm up for the Tour De France started with a 170km stage that started and finished in St Etienne.

Team Sky’s Chris Froome was back to defend his title in a super strong field of 176 riders and said: “On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we've got three pretty big mountain stages back to back”, he commented this morning. “It'll be a very good test for us. I'd love to try and win the Dauphiné again but it's not easy. There are a lot of big GC contenders here. We'll see how the race goes. The whole mental aspect is important to get the confidence. I'm looking to hopefully just leave this race with good feelings and know that I'm at least in the right form into July.”

It took a bit of time for the first break of this 69 th edition of the race to get established and when it did, Axel Domont (AG2R), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Silvio Herklotz (Bora), Delio Fernandez and Angel Madrazo (Delko) were in the break.

De Gendt took the first two climbs and then broke away to take the point on the côte de Périgneux as the gap to the peloton went out to 6.35 with 89kms to go.

There were another five points for De Gendt when he was first over the côte de Saint-Romain-les-Atheux after 94.5kms of racing to put him into the KOM jersey.

The gap came down to 3.46 as the riders started on the first of three closing laps

The first ascent of the côte de Rochetaillée took its toll on some of the riders with Nacer Bouhanni of Cofidis in his first race since the Tour De Yorkshire off the back of the peloton.

Thomas De Gendt was again first over the climb as the break started the second lap with a lead of 3.21.

De Gendt put in an attack with 23kms left and took Domont with him, taking more KOM points on the way.

De Gendt and Domont were eleven seconds ahead of the chasers and 2.46 ahead of the bunch going into the final twenty kilometres.

That lead was at 2.30 going into the bell lap and 1.45 with ten kilometres left.

De Gendt dropped Domont and took the final climb of the stage with a lead of 1.13 with Nicholas Roche of BMC bringing up Richie Porte and Latour of AG2R on the front.

De Gendt stayed away and won in a time of 4.17.04, forty three seconds ahead of Domont, followed by Diego Ulissi, Pierre Latour and Emanuel Buchman.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



