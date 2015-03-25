De Gendt: It Was Perfect To Me





De Gendt said: I was at the front when we started. Before the race, we thought that a big group would probably go with the KOM jersey and the Green jersey. Those two guys, (Matteo) Trentin and (Davide) Villella, started attacking. I know I'm not slow in the sprints… So I was in a perfect position. I had to do the sprint of my life, just go full until the finish. I'm really happy that I can finish it off with a finish. I didn't expect it (winning at La Vuelta after victories on the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia) to be this year. I wasn't feeling well in the first week. The second week was okay. I was doing better in the third week but it wasn't really my type of routes… The final climb was too steep for me but we had a good group with Bob Jungels and we pulled very hard to get back. It was perfect for me. I didn't expect it very much but I like surprises.”





Race leader Chris Froome said: “(Alberto) Contador certainly can't be blamed for the lack of trying. In every stage, he's been attacking and today was exactly the same. For me, it was about trying to save as much energy as possible for tomorrow and get through the day without much issues, so I'm happy to let the day behind us and focus on tomorrow. Angliru is going to be rude, but it's an explosive and short stage, so we can expect fireworks from the start. There's some though climbs before the Angliru. Everybody is tired at this point of the race, but I feel good”





Ivan Garcia who spent a lot of time in the break, said: With the final at home, I wanted to do good. I'm happy, I enjoyed it as if I had won, with all the people from home. I couldn't get it, it was close. I started sprinting early. Mostly, when we were just two at the front, only with (Romain) Bardet, I thought I could win. With four of us, I still knew I was fast, but when we were much more, it was chaotic. But I'm happy.”





Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal said it was perfect for him as he took the win in a sprint on stage 19 of the 72nd Vuelta a Espana.

STAGE RESULT

1. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) 03h35'46''

2. Jarlinson Pantano (Trek - Segafredo) +00'00''

3. Ivan Cortina Garcia (Bahrain - Merida) +00'00''





Photo credit : Unipublic/Photogomez











Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.