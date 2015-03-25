 

De Buyst Wins Heistse Pijl

03 June 2017 08:36
Jasper De Buyst of Lotto Soudal has won the  Heistse Pijl  race.

This 191.2km race from Turnhout to Heist-op-den-Berg saw seventeen riders contesting the final kilometres and it was Jasper De Buyst of Lotto Soudal who took the win in 4.08.59 ahead of Kenny Dehaes of Wanty Group Gobert and Joeri Stallaer of Cibon.

British rider Mark McNally of Wanty Group Gobert finished in 12th place.

Speaking to the Lotto Soudal press office, De Buyst said:  “I’ve been riding well all year long. I already came a few times close to winning and I am glad I finally got my first pro victory.

"I am very grateful to Rémy and Nikolas. I had told them that I had faith in my sprint and it feels great that I was able to finish it off. Because we were with three riders in the front group we knew that if riders would attack we would be the ones who would need to close the gap, so we decided that nobody could ride away without us.

"Rémy kept the group together until we got to the hill at one and a half kilometres from the finish. I thought Van Aert would try something, but the pace was too high. Then Nikolas took me to the front and I could start the sprint in an excellent position.”


“At first, the front group consisted of 31 riders and we were with five Lotto Soudal riders. That group was too big and after a series of attacks the group got reduced. From then on it went much smoother. The peloton wasn’t a threat anymore in the finale.”

“June is an important month with Rund um Köln and Ster ZLM Toer coming up. I want to do well in those races by helping André Greipel or by setting a good result myself.”



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

