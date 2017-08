Jasper De Buyst of Lotto Soudal has won the GP Stad Zottegem in Belgium.

A 198.7km race which started and finished in Zottegem saw three riders getting away early.

Boucher, Huppertz and Townsend took a lead of 3.45 but were caught and three more rider including Jansen Groendahl of LottoNL-Jumbo.

The trio stayed away until the final kilometre and it ended in a sprint which was won by Jasper De Buyst ahead of Joeri Stallaert and Kenny Dehaes.









Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group

Source: DSG

