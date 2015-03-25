De Buyst Wins Binche-Chimay-Binche

Lotto Soudal's Jens De Buyst ha won the Binche-Chimay-Binche race.

De Buyst had been part of the breakaway group which stayed clear. Inside the final kilometre and Matteo Trentin of Quick Step attacked but De Buyst and Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Tom Devriendt went after him and brought him to heel.





The Belgian put in a powerful ride and got past Trentin who had been in great form in the Vuelta a Espana and took the victory.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group