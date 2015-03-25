De Buyst Takes Tour De Wallonie Stage Two Win

Lotto Soudal’s Jasper De Buyst has won the second stage of the Tour De Wallonie.

Ben Thomas of French team Armee Terre was in the leader's jersey for this second stage from Chaudfontaine to Serving which featured eight categorised climbs.

A large group got away only to be hauled back with 45kms of this 189.4km stage gone and so Jaugerui of AG2R La Mondiale and Jansen of LottoNL-Jumbo took their chance and escaped.

That was only briefly as Gougeard took the points on the Cote de Rafhay climb and was part of a group of four riders with Roux, Turgis and Campenaerts who then went clear with Aqua Blue Sports' Norman Lasse Hansen joining them.

Turgis was first over the Cote de Spitzberg climb as the group took a lead of 2.28 with 102kms to go.

Turgis was also first over the Cote de Becco but second to Victor Campenaerts at the sprint at Seraing as the lead steadied at two minutes with less than forty kilometres remaining.

Turgis took the final climb – the Col de Bonsgnée after 153kms as only three were left to start the final lap with a lead of 1.17.

With nineteen kilometres to go, the break was caught. A group of ten were next to try to get away but the sprint was on and Jasper De Buyst took the win ahead of Michael Morkov and Justin Jules.

Dylan Theuns of BMC is the new race leader. .

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

