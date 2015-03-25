De Bie Takes Etoile de Besseges Stage Win

Sean De Bie of Veranda's Willems Crelan has won the fourth stage of the Etoile De Bessages race in the France.

Marc Sarreu of FDJ led going into a 153km stage from Chuscian to Laudun L’Ardoise and after one dangerous break had been shut down, a new break of Remy Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Julien Antomarchi (Roubaix- Metropole) and Gianni Marchand (Cibel-Cebon) were able to get away and take a two minute lead before taking on four closing 15.6m laps with a climb of the Mur de Laudun.

The gap was down to under a minute with 34kms and so Devriendt went on a solo run which was ended with five kilometres to go, giving the pack, the bunch sprint they wanted.

Sean De Bie took the win in 3.43.14 ahead of Timothy Dupont and Rudy Barbier with Marc Sarreu of FDJ finishing seventh to go into Sunday’s time trial with a lead of eight seconds over Direct Energie’s Thomas Boudat and ten seconds over Bryan Coquard of Vital Concept.

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

