DCMS Committee Report Criticises Team Sky

Team Sky have been criticised in a report from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.





The report fom MP's has taken two years to put together and criticises the British team for "poor medical records" and "failures of management."





The report mentions Sir Bradley Wiggins' use of triamcinolone before the 2011 and 2012 Tour De France's plus the 2013 Giro D'Italia and the Therapeutic Use Exemptions, or TUEs, used, so that he could legally compete in the races, with the report saying: "We believe that this powerful corticosteroid was being used to prepare Bradley Wiggins, and possibly other riders supporting him, for the Tour de France.





"The purpose of this was not to treat medical need, but to improve his power to weight ratio ahead of the race.





"In this case, and contrary to the testimony of David Brailsford in front of the committee, we believe that drugs were being used by Team Sky, within the WADA rules, to enhance the performance of riders, and not just to treat medical need."





Sir Bradley Wiggins tweeted: "I find it so sad that accusations can be made, where people can be accused of things they have never done which are then regarded as facts.





"I strongly refute the claim that any drug was used without medical need.





"I hope to have my say in the next few days and put to my side across."





Team Sky said in a statement: "The report also includes an allegation of widespread Triamcinolone use by Team Sky riders ahead of the 2012 Tour de France.





"Again, we strongly refute this allegation.



"We are surprised and disappointed that the committee has chosen to present an anonymous and potentially malicious claim in this way, without presenting any evidence or giving us an opportunity to respond."



KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP



Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.