Davies Joins Dimension Data

Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka haved announced that Igor Anton has renewed his contract and young British rider Scott Davies has joined from Team Wiggins.

Having started the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana the past two seasons in succession with Dimension Data, Igor Anton will begin his 3rd season with the team

With 19 grand tours now under his belt, a rider of Anton’s calibre gives the African team the depth to be competitive on general classification throughout the season, be that as the protected rider or in a support role to the likes of Louis Meintjes.

Scott Davies, the 22-year-old Welshman, will make the step up to the World Tour as a neo-pro with Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka in 2018. After 2 seasons racing at the u23 level with Team Wiggins, Davies time trialling ability was confirmed with the u23 national title and a top 10 at the Bergen World Champs in 2017. By also riding to 4 th overall at the u23 Giro d’Italia this year, it is evident that Davies is a real talent for the future.

Igor Anton – Rider

I am really happy and feel very fortunate to stay in the professional peloton for another year. I want to thank the team for this opportunity to stay in the sport I love so much. At the Vuelta this year I could see I was not so far off the top level and it convinced me I still have more to give. Whether I ride for a result or support the young guys like Louis Meintjes or Ben O’Connor, I am motivated to give my all for this very unique and special team. I think we have a very nice bond in the team and I am happy I will be able to remain in this environment.

Scott Davies – Rider

I’m delighted to be joining Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka next season. It’s a dream come true for me to be joining a World Tour team with such a great cause. I’m grateful to Team Wiggins for their support over the last couple of seasons, and for giving me so many opportunities to develop myself. I’m now ready to continue my development, and start a new and exciting chapter with Dimension Data for Qhubeka.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

