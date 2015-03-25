Darryl Impey: It's A Relief

“We had things under control especially with the experienced guys like Mat Hayman, Damien Howson did some awesome work on the front this week so I was in good hands.”
“Wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France was a magical moment but this is very close to that. I worked really hard for this one and especially knowing how important it is to the team and the sponsors. It was a high-pressure race for us, everyone expects a lot so to top it off with a win is very special.”
“It is a step up in my career, you get these little stepping stones and you reach bigger mile stones and I’ve proved to myself now, as I’ve always had a little bit of self-doubt.”
“I’ve ridden for guys who have been in this situation and it is a lot easier riding for someone else, so to come in and take the pressure for a change and have a go I am very happy to have been able to do that.”
”It’s one of the most special races of the season so I will like to come back next year and wear the number one, you don’t get too many opportunities to do that.”
Stage Six winner Andrei Greipel of Lotto Soudal said: “It’s fantastic to end Tour Down under with two stage wins. Ewan, Sagan and Viviani had won one stage, just like me, and I was really eager to beat them again. And so I did! This feels great.”
“It was a hectic stage today, but as a team we stayed very calm and concentrated. The first half of the stage we didn’t come to the front. Afterwards Thomas De Gendt did most of the work and as a team we came to the front on the right moment. Caleb Ewan was fast as a cannon ball and it wasn’t easy to pass him by, but I managed to do so on the line.”
“The past taught me that the Tour Down Under and stage wins here always are the start of a good season. I hope it will be the case too this time. I am going home with a very good feeling after two beautiful weeks in Australia. Now I will take rest for a few days, before building up to my next goals.”
KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP
Source: DSG