Darryl Impey: It's A Relief

Darryl impey said it was a relief as he won the 20th Santos Tour Down Under in Adelaide.

Impey became the first South African to win the race, holding off Richie Porte of BMC and he told his Mitchelton Scott team's press office: “It is a relief, you can never say it is done until it’s done.”





“We had things under control especially with the experienced guys like Mat Hayman, Damien Howson did some awesome work on the front this week so I was in good hands.”

“Wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France was a magical moment but this is very close to that. I worked really hard for this one and especially knowing how important it is to the team and the sponsors. It was a high-pressure race for us, everyone expects a lot so to top it off with a win is very special.”

“It is a step up in my career, you get these little stepping stones and you reach bigger mile stones and I’ve proved to myself now, as I’ve always had a little bit of self-doubt.”

“I’ve ridden for guys who have been in this situation and it is a lot easier riding for someone else, so to come in and take the pressure for a change and have a go I am very happy to have been able to do that.”

”It’s one of the most special races of the season so I will like to come back next year and wear the number one, you don’t get too many opportunities to do that.”





Stage Six winner Andrei Greipel of Lotto Soudal said: “It’s fantastic to end Tour Down under with two stage wins. Ewan, Sagan and Viviani had won one stage, just like me, and I was really eager to beat them again. And so I did! This feels great.”

“It was a hectic stage today, but as a team we stayed very calm and concentrated. The first half of the stage we didn’t come to the front. Afterwards Thomas De Gendt did most of the work and as a team we came to the front on the right moment. Caleb Ewan was fast as a cannon ball and it wasn’t easy to pass him by, but I managed to do so on the line.”

“The past taught me that the Tour Down Under and stage wins here always are the start of a good season. I hope it will be the case too this time. I am going home with a very good feeling after two beautiful weeks in Australia. Now I will take rest for a few days, before building up to my next goals.”













KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP