Darryl Impey: I'm Shocked

Mitchelton Scott's Darryl Impey said he was shocked as he took over the lead of the 20th Santos Tour Down Under going into the final stage of the race.





Impey finished second behind BMC's Richie Porte on stage five which was enough to put the South African into the lead on countback ahead of Porte who won on Willunga Hill for the fifth time in a row.





Impey said: "I'm shocked. To be in the lead of an Australian team at the Santos Tour Down Under is fantastic. Up the hill, my only way to make the podium was to stay close to Jay (McCarthy).





"I didn't know I was that close to Richie.





"Right after the finish, we've had some anxious moments before we knew I was in the lead. Our team has experienced this kind of pressure to defend the ochre jersey on the last day, myself included."





Richie Porte said: "It's a fantastic day for my team. It's probably the hardest time I've done this climb. It really hurts. There were crosswinds coming into Willunga but I can't say it was unexpected. It happens every year.





It's unfortunate that I miss out on the ochre jersey by very little but Daryl has had a fantastic Tour. It was up to me to put more time onto him. I couldn't finish the job off but I'm happy with another stage.





"After my crash at the Tour de France, I've worked hard and I'm super motivated for this season. I just hope that come July I'll be on top form. "





